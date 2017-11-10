13 Amazing BTS Things We Learned About 'Reputation' From Taylor Swift's Listening Sessions
Only a few hundred fans in the world heard Reputation ahead of its release.
Taylor Swift invited these handpicked Swifties into her homes in London, Rhode Island, Los Angeles and Nashville – where not only did they hear the singer’s sixth studio album before today's release date, they also mingled with her family and friends and had candid conversations with her about the new music.
Here’s a few things we’ve learned from those lucky ones.
1. Taylor had a very clear vision for how she wanted her playful diss track, “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things,” to sound. Some fans think the song takes aim at an ex-pal in verse one and at Kanye West in verse two, but it actually might be geared towards the media.
2. Even Taylor’s parents, Scott and Andrea, blush at the steaminess of “Dress.” And with lyrics like “I don’t want you like a best friend, only bought this dress so you could take it off” and “I’m spilling wine in the bathtub, you kiss my face and we’re both drunk," we understand. Taylor gets it, too.
3. Here’s how Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ daughter, James, really became part of “Gorgeous.”
4. Taylor is definitely in love with boyfriend Joe Alwyn. But she is SO not here for the couple nickname “Toe.”
5. Taylor’s explanation of “New Year’s Day” is cute AF.
6. And she’s apparently been holding onto the lyrics of that song for a while now.
7. Taylor heard a comment a listener made about her ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris… and supposedly SMIRKED!
8. Taylor is a Potterhead. And she’s Gryffindor. Duh.
9. She seemed overly happy and excited when she played “Call It What You Want” for fans.. and they noticed.
10. And she reportedly even told fans she was happy after playing “Getaway Car.”
11. Taylor isn’t religious… but wants “Don’t Blame Me” to take people to church.
12. Pals like Ruby Rose, Haim and Jack Antonoff all showed up to her L.A. session.
13. And brace yourselves, Swifties. Before taping the ABC performance of “New Year’s Day,” Taylor played fan-favorite “All Too Well” for the Rhode Island crowd to get them in the mood. #Jealous.