‘13 Reasons Why’ Star Brandon Flynn Passionately Supports LGBTQ+ Community: 'Equality Takes Courage'
Brandon Flynn made a major statement before he even set foot on the Emmys red carpet on Sunday.
The 13 Reasons Why star got understandably frustrated after seeing a "vote no" message written in the sky above Sydney, Australia. Same-sex marriage is currently illegal Down Under, but is up for a vote this month. Though he was born in Miami, Florida, Flynn opened up about the issue with an emotional Instagram post.
“Just saw the ‘vote no’ message in the sky, looming over Sydney. Thank you for raising money and hiring on a plane to write your lack of support amongst the clouds,” he opened his note, which was posted alongside a photo of a navy blue flag that read “equality” and two rainbow strips. “I hope your hate and lack of understanding fades, just like those words will. Too many of my friends have been kicked out of their homes, kept in the closet, beat up, killed, ridiculed by church and state, institutionalized... and you are scared that if we vote YES, you won't be able to show your hate for Us. F**k that.”
“We've been scared sh*tless our whole lives thanks to all the stigmas that surround Us, stigmas that were set in place by the same kind of people who flew that plane over Sydney,” he continued. “We've fought, we've come out bravely even in our fear, and you wrote a message in the sky because you're scared. Equality takes courage, it worries me that too many people in this world lack the balls to stand up for what is right.”
Australians are voting on the issue of same-sex marriage by a postal survey, which they began receiving on Sept. 12. Citizens are able to vote through Nov. 7.
This isn’t the first time the 23-year-old actor has spoken up in support of LGBTQ+ rights. After President Donald Trump announced that transgender people would not be allowed to serve in the military, Flynn shared an equally lengthy message alongside a screengrab of one of POTUS’ tweets from one year earlier, where he thanked the LGBT community and claimed, “I will fight for you while Hillary brings in more people that will threaten your freedoms and beliefs.”
“I'm sure most people didn't believe it then, but almost a year later your interests in our community are proven to discard minorities, people of color, education for our children, women, and due to your new set of tweets this morning we are informed that trans soldiers who had to fight in silence for who they are, are now, no longer allowed to fight at all,” Flynn wrote. “We are not strengthening our military, we are destroying our united nation. We are creating enemies with other countries and within our own citizens."
"The mere 15,000 trans soldiers who are just an expense to you, were proof to individuals of progression and strength, if that weakens us, I don't want to know what you think strengthens us,” he added. “You are a disgrace @realdonaldtrump... the future you are creating will be read in history books, in the format of a tweet; and we will wonder what the hell this country was thinking when they voted you in. And to the trans community, please let us know what we can do, how we can stay informed. I love you.”
And during San Francisco Pride in June, Flynn also shared a photo of himself from Paris Pride to share how proud he was of his 13 Reason Why family for supporting events like these around the world.
“Cheers to all the weirdos and everyone who feels different, the struggle is real but know that there are people just like you who want you to live your truth and your life,” he shared. “Be proud, be you, be strong. #prideeveryday.”
Earlier this year, Flynn was rumored to be dating his 13 Reasons Why co-star, Miles Heizer, after fans took note of the many Instagram pics of the duo hanging out, though Heizer's rep told Page Sixthat the report was “false.” “Miles and Brandon are friends from the show but are not dating,” the rep said at the time.
Despite the difficult matter Flynn addressed on Sunday, he appeared to have a great time later in the evening when he attended the Emmys with his co-star in the Netflix series, Ajiona Alexus.
In fact, the handsome actor was one of the most dashing men to grace the red carpet at the awards show.
13 Reasons Why will return to Netflix in 2018. ET spoke with Flynn's co-stars, Dylan Minnette and Katherine Langford, earlier this summer, who opened up about filming season two. Hear more in the video below.