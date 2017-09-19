‘13 Reasons Why’ Star Brandon Flynn Passionately Supports LGBTQ+ Community: 'Equality Takes Courage'

Australians are voting on the issue of same-sex marriage by a postal survey, which they began receiving on Sept. 12. Citizens are able to vote through Nov. 7.



This isn’t the first time the 23-year-old actor has spoken up in support of LGBTQ+ rights. After President Donald Trump announced that transgender people would not be allowed to serve in the military, Flynn shared an equally lengthy message alongside a screengrab of one of POTUS’ tweets from one year earlier, where he thanked the LGBT community and claimed, “I will fight for you while Hillary brings in more people that will threaten your freedoms and beliefs.”



“I'm sure most people didn't believe it then, but almost a year later your interests in our community are proven to discard minorities, people of color, education for our children, women, and due to your new set of tweets this morning we are informed that trans soldiers who had to fight in silence for who they are, are now, no longer allowed to fight at all,” Flynn wrote. “We are not strengthening our military, we are destroying our united nation. We are creating enemies with other countries and within our own citizens."



"The mere 15,000 trans soldiers who are just an expense to you, were proof to individuals of progression and strength, if that weakens us, I don't want to know what you think strengthens us,” he added. “You are a disgrace @realdonaldtrump... the future you are creating will be read in history books, in the format of a tweet; and we will wonder what the hell this country was thinking when they voted you in. And to the trans community, please let us know what we can do, how we can stay informed. I love you.”