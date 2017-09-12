'19 Kids and Counting''s Josh and Anna Duggar Welcome Their Fifth Child -- Find Out His Name!

Mason's arrival comes as the pair continue to rebuild their family following a tumultuous few years, which saw Josh enter a faith-based rehab facility in 2015, shortly after it was revealed that he was unfaithful to his wife.

In March, the couple announced they had “quietly worked” for the last two years to rebuild their lives together and were “delighted” to be expecting another child.

"As we continue our journey as a family and rebuild our lives, we are delighted to share with you that we are expecting a new baby boy later this year," they wrote in a post on the family’s website. "Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy!"