'19 Kids and Counting''s Josh and Anna Duggar Welcome Their Fifth Child -- Find Out His Name!
Josh and Anna Duggar have welcomed their fifth child.
The reality stars shared a photo of the gorgeous newborn son on the Duggar Family’s website on Tuesday. The adorable pic showed the cutie bundled up in baby blue knitwear.
"We are so thankful and happy to announce the arrival of our new son, Mason Garrett Duggar," the proud parents captioned the photo. Both he and Anna are doing well. He arrived today without complication and we already adore him."
"The entire family is ecstatic over the arrival of another beautiful blessing," they continued. "We want to thank everyone for your prayers, kind words and well wishes. We appreciate it much more than we could ever express."
Mason's arrival comes as the pair continue to rebuild their family following a tumultuous few years, which saw Josh enter a faith-based rehab facility in 2015, shortly after it was revealed that he was unfaithful to his wife.
In March, the couple announced they had “quietly worked” for the last two years to rebuild their lives together and were “delighted” to be expecting another child.
"As we continue our journey as a family and rebuild our lives, we are delighted to share with you that we are expecting a new baby boy later this year," they wrote in a post on the family’s website. "Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy!"
In June, Duggar asked to be added to his sisters’ privacy lawsuit against the City of Springdale, Washington County and In Touch Weekly publishers Bauer Media Group, Inc.
The case stemmed from the 2006 investigation into claims that Josh, then a minor, had inappropriate sexual contact with some of his sisters years earlier. According to court documents obtained by ET, InTouch allegedly submitted a request for documents relating to the case under the Freedom of Information Act and later published articles about the investigation in 2015.
Meanwhile, Josh’s sister, Joy-Anna, recently announced she is expecting her first child with husband Austin Forsyth. The news came three months after the pair tied the knot in a church ceremony in May, following a three-month engagement.
