2017 American Music Awards Cheat Sheet: Here's Everything You Need to Know
The 2017 American Music Awards are upon us!
With some of the biggest names in music turning out in Los Angeles on Sunday to be recognized, ET has compiled everything you need to know ahead of the show.
When Is It and Where Do I Watch: The show airs live from L.A.'s Microsoft Theater on Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Live streaming will also be available on ABC's site, but you've gotta have a cable login.
ET's Red Carpet Coverage: You can catch all of ET's live coverage right here on ETonline.com and on Twitter (@etnow) and Instagram (@entertainmenttonight) ahead of Monday's full post-show coverage airing on Entertainment Tonight.
Also be sure to check out ET's Facebook page ahead of the show for some fun live interviews with your favorite stars from the AMAs red carpet!
Who Is Hosting?: Tracee Ellis Ross, star of ABC's Black-ish will be master of ceremonies at the show for the first time. The gig is fitting, given that Tracee's mom, music legend Diana Ross -- who hosted the show in 1986 and 1987 -- is being honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, as well as performing at the show.
Fashion Predictions:Of course, be on the lookout for potential wardrobe changes from Ross, as hosting solo is a big job, but there's a lot of other stars heading to the show this year who have been red carpet favorites in the past. Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato could all show up with stunning looks, and perhaps the most exciting attendee to watch out for fashion-wise is Christina Aguilera -- who we haven't seen in awhile!
Who Is Nominated?: Bruno Mars leads the pack with eight nominations, followed by a four-way tie for second place, with Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran and The Chainsmokers getting five nods each. The aforementioned artists are all duking it out for Artist of the Year. Check out the full list of nominees HERE.
The nominations this year were met with some controversy -- including some criticism from nominated artist Halsey -- for the male-dominated field of nominees. Apart from the categories specifically designated for female artists, in fact, the overwhelming majority of the categories have no female nominees at all.
Who Is Performing?: While the list of nominees may be lacking, the roster of female artists performing during the AMAs is impressive. In addition to Ross' highly anticipated set, ET exclusively announced that Demi Lovato and Kelly Clarkson will be performing. The three join previously announced performers Gomez, Aguilera and K-Pop supergroup BTS.
Other performances will include Alessia Cara, Florida Georgia Line, Niall Horan, Imagine Dragons, Nick Jonas, Khalid, Lady Gaga, Shawn Mendes, Pink, Hailee Steinfeld and Zedd. Check out the AMAs site for the full list.
American Idol Finds Its New Home: The reality-singing competition is coming back to ABC, and to kick things off, a vote to send one Idol hopeful to Hollywood ahead of the premiere will launch during the show. One of the new judges, Lionel Richie, will announce the lucky "Golden Ticket" winner on Dancing With the Stars on Nov. 20.
Moments to Look Out For:
1. Will we get the Jelena reunion we all desperately want?
It's unknown whether Justin Bieber will attend the AMAs -- he is nominated four times, all for collaborations -- but with Gomez performing, and their seemingly rekindled romance, we have to imagine (or seriously hope) that the couple could make a major AMAs red carpet return. The last time they attended the show together was in 2011. Since then.... well, a lot has gone on in their personal lives.
2. Will Selena and The Weeknd cross paths?
Speaking of... Gomez's most recent ex, The Weeknd, has a few nods of his own... If we do get the Jelena reunion we are anticipating, what happens if they have a backstage run-in with the Starboy singer, whom Bieber has taken a liking to shading in the past. What's more, with reports that The Weeknd may be rekindling things with Bella Hadid, whom he dated before getting withher former friend (Gomez), well... things may get interesting.
In the words of the Biebs, "can we be friends?"
3. Will there be a surprise Taylor Swift appearance?
While it seems like the awards show dancing titan of 2015 is way back in our rear-view mirror, with the release of her new album, Reputation, Swift has been kind of everywhere lately. While it's doubtful she'll be busting a move in the seats, don't be surprised to see her pop up backstage, or possibly give a surprise performance of one of her new songs -- which she's already done multiple times on her Reputation rollout.
All in all, it's shaping up to be a pretty big year at the AMAs.
Watch the video below for some of the biggest moments from last year's ceremony.