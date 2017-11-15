2017 American Music Awards Cheat Sheet: Here's Everything You Need to Know

Moments to Look Out For:

1. Will we get the Jelena reunion we all desperately want?

It's unknown whether Justin Bieber will attend the AMAs -- he is nominated four times, all for collaborations -- but with Gomez performing, and their seemingly rekindled romance, we have to imagine (or seriously hope) that the couple could make a major AMAs red carpet return. The last time they attended the show together was in 2011. Since then.... well, a lot has gone on in their personal lives.

2. Will Selena and The Weeknd cross paths?

Speaking of... Gomez's most recent ex, The Weeknd, has a few nods of his own... If we do get the Jelena reunion we are anticipating, what happens if they have a backstage run-in with the Starboy singer, whom Bieber has taken a liking to shading in the past. What's more, with reports that The Weeknd may be rekindling things with Bella Hadid, whom he dated before getting withher former friend (Gomez), well... things may get interesting.

In the words of the Biebs, "can we be friends?"

3. Will there be a surprise Taylor Swift appearance?

While it seems like the awards show dancing titan of 2015 is way back in our rear-view mirror, with the release of her new album, Reputation, Swift has been kind of everywhere lately. While it's doubtful she'll be busting a move in the seats, don't be surprised to see her pop up backstage, or possibly give a surprise performance of one of her new songs -- which she's already done multiple times on her Reputation rollout.