2017 American Music Awards: What You Didn’t See on TV – From BTS’ Fandom to Diana Ross’ Grandson
Didn’t score a ticket to the 2017 American Music Awards? Sure, you can watch Demi Lovato slay her song “Sorry Not Sorry” and marvel at BTS’ sick dance moves from the comfort of your couch, but there are somethings only audience members at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles could see on Sunday night.
Thankfully ET’s got you covered with some insider observations from the epic show. Here were some of the best moments:
1. The BTS Fandom Is Very Real
Think this Korean boy band is all hype? Think again! According to an eyewitness, the crowd went “insane” when the group took their seats and cheered even louder as they waved to fans in the crowd. The chaos continued throughout the show as the audience “went wild” anytime the camera panned to the boys of BTS. Ahead of their performance, a chant of “BTS” filled the auditorium during the commercial break. One uber fan rocked a button-down shirt with all the members’ faces on it, and the audience waved globe-shaped lights during the group’s performance.
WATCH: BTS Dish on Their History-Making American Music Awards Performance (Exclusive)
2. Proud Mom and Grandma
Diana Ross stood up during her daughter Tracee Ellis Ross’ entire opening. She had a huge smile on her face while watching Tracee. Diana went on to accept the Lifetime Achievement Award and treat fans to a stellar performance. But it was her 8-year-old grandson Raif-Henok Emmanuel Kendrick – the son of Diana’s daughter, Rhonda Ross Kendrick – who stole the show with his incredible dance moves. The crowd couldn’t get enough of the little cutie as he busted a move on stage.
3. Commercial Break Throwbacks
During the commercial breaks, the audience at the Microsoft Theater watched past AMA performances. They got to see performances by Janet Jackson, Beyonce, Celine Dion, Stevie Wonder, Gwen Stefani, Tina Turner and more.
MORE: Lady Gaga Accepts Her American Music Award Live During Her Concert -- Watch!
4. Christina Aguilera’s Quiet Reception
Though Xtina’s tribute to Whitney Houston received mixed reviews, the crowd seemed to enjoy the pop diva’s medley of the late singer’s songs. Cheers were kept to a minimum, however, as the audience waited for Aguilera to hit the high notes.
5. Get on Your Feet!
Though many performers received standing ovations, Demi Lovato, Alessia Cara, and, of course, BTS had the crowd on their feet for the entirety of their performances.
6. RiRi’s Army
Just before Lady Gaga won the award for Favorite Female Pop/Rock Artist and accepted it live from her concert in Washington D.C., an audience member loudly shouted “Rihanna!” The “Diamonds” singer was nominated in the same category. Love for RiRi never dies!
Reporting by Latifah Muhammad.
For more of BTS' best moments from the AMAs, watch the clip below!