2017 American Music Awards: Why Pink and Kelly Clarkson Singing REM’s ‘Everybody Hurts’ Is the Perfect Opening

Pink and Kelly Clarkson seem to know how we’re feeling.

This has been a year -- especially the last few months -- marked by a seemingly unending torrent of bad news, from natural disasters to a near-constant flow of revelations about sexual assault in nearly every industry.

As Jamie Foxx said while introducing the pair at the 2017 American Music Awards, "We needed the power of music to help us heal... 2017 was the year that tested our faith.”

So it was perfectly fitting that in the highly anticipated opening number, the two pop stars threw the combined weight of their vocal power behind a 25-year-old song -- R.E.M.’s “Everybody Hurts” -- that doesn’t shy away from getting serious, because it was originally written about teenage suicide.