2017 Creative Arts Emmys: Complete Winners List
The 2017 Creative Arts Emmy winners are here!
The two-night event took place on Saturday and Sunday, honoring outstanding artistic and technical achievements in a variety of television program genres, and featured a whopping 92 awards, split into 46 awards per night.
This year, Stranger Things and Westworld gained momentum in the Emmys race as both shows racked up five wins each, along with Saturday Night Live. Two of SNL's wins came for Best Guest Actor and Actress in a Comedy Series for hosts Dave Chappelle and Melissa McCarthy.
Other notable wins include first-time Emmy winner Alexis Bledel for Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Ofglen on The Handmaid’s Tale, while This Is Us pulled out a big win with the last award of the night for Gerald McRaney as Best Guest Drama Actor.
The Creative Arts Emmys will be televised on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. on FXX.
Find out who won big below.
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Gerald McRaney - This Is Us **WINNER**
Ben Mendelsohn - Bloodline
BD Wong - Mr. Robot
Hank Azaria - Ray Donovan
Denis O'Hare - This Is Us
Brian Tyree Henry - This Is Us
Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Mindy Sterling - Con Man
Lauren Lapkus - The Earliest Show
Jane Lynch - Dropping the Soap **WINNER**
Kelsey Scott - Fear the Walking Dead: Passage
Mindy Sterling - secs & EXECS
Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Ty Burrell - Boondoggle
Alan Tudyk - Con Man
Ben Schwartz - The Earliest Show
Jason Ritter - Tales of Titans
Kim Estes - Dicks **WINNER**
John Michael Higgins - Tween Fest
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
Rodney Taylor - Ballers
Reed Morano - Divorce
Tobias Datum - Mozart in the Jungle
Tim Suhrstedt - Silicon Valley
Jim Frohna - Transparent
David Miller - Veep **WINNER**
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
Adriano Goldma - The Crown
James Hawkinson - The Man in the High Castle
Tod Campbell - Mr. Robot
John Toll - Sense8
Colin Watkinson - The Handmaid's Tale **WINNER**
Tim Ives - Stranger Things
Paul Cameron – Westworld
Outstanding Interactive Program
Full Frontal With Samantha Be
The Late Late Show With James Corden
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver **WINNER**
Saturday Night Live
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series
Skip Macdonald - Better Call Saul
Dean Zimmerman - Stranger Things **WINNER**
Kevin D. Ross - Stranger Things
Andrew Seklir - Westworld
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Stranger Things**WINNER**
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
This Is Us
Westworld
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Alison Wright - The Americans
Cicely Tyson - How to Get Away With Murder
Alexis Bledel - The Handmaid's Tale **WINNER**
Ann Dowd - The Leftovers
Laverne Cox - Orange Is the New Black
Shannon Purser - Stranger Things
Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series, Movie or Special
Fargo
FEUD: Bette and Joan
The Night Of
The Wizard of Lies
Big Little Lies **WINNER**
Outstanding Makeup for a Limited Series or Movie (Non-Prosthetic)
American Horror Story: Roanoke
FEUD: Bette and Joan **WINNER**
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Genius
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Fargo
The Night Of **WINNER**
Fargo
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series, Limited Series or Movie
Empire
Grace and Frankie
Big Little Lies **WINNER**
House of Cards
Transparent
Outstanding Main Title Design
American Gods
The Crown
FEUD: Bette and Joan
Westworld
Stranger Things **WINNER**
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series
The Crown
Westworld **WINNER**
Penny Dreadful
Stranger Things
Vikings
Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Los Pollos Hermanos Employee Training **WINNER**
Brown Girls
Fear the Walking Dead: Passage
Hack Into Broad City
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Slingshot
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Genius
The Night Of **WINNER**
Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special
Penny Dreadful
Saturday Night Live
American Horror Story: Roanoke **WINNER**
The Walking Dead
Westworld
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special
American Horror Story: Roanoke
Fargo
Genius
Sherlock: The Lying Detective
The Night Of**WINNER**
Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Series Or Movie
Big Little Lies
Black Mirror: Nosedive
Fargo
The Night Of **WINNER**
The Young Pope
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Better Call Saul
House of Cards
Mr. Robot
Stranger Things
Westworld **WINNER**
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Black Sails
Gotham
Homeland
Stranger Things **WINNER**
Westworld
Outstanding Music Supervision
Better Call Saul
Girls
Master of None
Stranger Things
Big Little Lies **WINNER**
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Limited Series or Movie
American Horror Story: Roanoke
Big Little Lies
Fargo
FEUD: Bette and Joan **WINNER**
Genius
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role
The Crown
Genius
The Handmaid's Tale
Taboo
Gotham **WINNER**
Outstanding Special Visual Effects
American Gods
Black Sails
Westworld **WINNER**
The Man in the High Castle
Vikings
Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within a Scripted Program
The Man in the High Castle
Westworld **WINNER**
Mr. Robot
The Simpsons
Stranger Things
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program
Angie Tribeca
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Saturday Night Live
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Shameless **WINNER**
Outstanding Short Form Variety Series
Behind The Voice
The Daily Show - Between the Scenes **WINNER**
Epic Rap Battles of History
Honest Trailers
The Star Wars Show
Outstanding Commercial
Love Cam
We Are America
Why I March
Calling JohnMalkovich.com **WINNER**
Year in Search 2016
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Wanda Sykes - black-ish
Carrie Fisher - Catastrophe
Becky Ann Baker - Girls
Melissa McCarthy - Saturday Night Live **WINNER**
Angela Bassett - Master of None
Kristen Wiig - Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
The Crown
Planet Earth II
House Of Cards **WINNER**
A Series of Unfortunate Events
Taboo
Victoria
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Riz Ahmed - Girls
Matthew Rhys - Girls
Lin-Manuel Miranda - Saturday Night Live
Tom Hanks - Saturday Night Live
Hugh Laurie - Veep
Dave Chappelle - Saturday Night Live **WINNER**
Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series
K.C. Undercover
Superior Donuts
The Ranch **WINNER**
2 Broke Girls
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)
Penny Dreadful
Westworld
The Handmaid's Tale **WINNER**
Westworld
The Young Pope
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour or Less)
The Big Bang Theory
Grace and Frankie
Mozart in the Jungle
Silicon Valley
Veep **WINNER**
Transparent
Outstanding Children's Program
Girl Meets World
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 90th Celebration
School Of Rock
Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas **WINNER**
Star Wars Rebels
Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
FEUD: Bette and Joan
Fargo **WINNER**
Five Came Back
O.J.: Made in America
Suite Française
The White Helmets
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period Program (One Hour or More)
FEUD: Bette and Joan
The Man in the High Castle
Masters of Sex
The Crown **WINNER**
Stranger Things
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie
The Blacklist
Marvel's Luke Cage **WINNER**
Blindspot
Gotham
MacGyver
Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
Last Man Standing
Mom
One Day at a Time
2 Broke Girls
The Big Bang Theory **WINNER**
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
Master of None **WINNER**
Silicon Valley
Silicon Valley
Veep
Veep
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
FEUD: Bette and Joan
Genius
The Good Fight
Victoria
Stranger Things **WINNER**
Westworld
Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
Atlanta
Master of None
Veep **WINNER**
Silicon Valley
Transparent
Outstanding Special Class Program
Hairspray Live!
70th Annual Tony Awards **WINNER**
The Oscars
Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Born This Way
Deadliest Catch
Gaycation with Ellen Page
Intervention
United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell **WINNER**
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program
Born This Way
Born This Way
Life Below Zero **WINNER**
Born This Way
Deadliest Catch
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Fixer Upper
Shark Tank **WINNER**
Lip Sync Battle
Who Do You Think You Are?
Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program
Amanda Knox
Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown
The Beatles: Eight Days a Week
13th **WINNER**
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program
Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party
MasterChef Junior
Match Game
Project Runway
RuPaul's Drag Race **WINNER**
United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
The Beatles: Eight Days a Week **WINNER**
Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown
O.J.: Made in America
Planet Earth II
13th
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Oscars
59th Grammy Awards **WINNER**
Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga
The Voice
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Amanda Knox
The Beatles: Eight Days a Week - The Touring Years
A House Divided (Vice Special Report)
13th **WINNER**
L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
American Dad!
Family Guy **WINNER**
Bob's Burgers
BoJack Horseman
F Is For Family
The Simpsons
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
Planet Earth II **WINNER**
American Masters
Chef's Table
The Keepers
30 For 30
Outstanding Music Direction
American Epic
Joshua Bell: Seasons of Cuba (Live From Lincoln Center)
Taking the Stage: African American Music and Stories That Changed America **WINNER**
Stayin' Alive: A Grammy Salute to the Music of The Bee Gees
Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga
Tony Bennett Celebrates 90: The Best is Yet to Come
Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within an Unscripted Program
E! Live 360 (Red Carpet Show)
Stand For Rights: A Benefit for the ACLU
The Oscars: All Access **WINNER**
Stand Up To Cancer: #Reasons2StandUp
The Voice on Snapchat Show
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program
The Beatles: Eight Days a Week
Planet Earth II
O.J.: Made in America **WINNER**
Planet Earth II
13th
Vice
Outstanding Directing for a Nonfiction Program
Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds
Planet Earth II
O.J.: Made in America **WINNER**
Planet Earth II
13th
Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program
Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown
Planet Earth II**WINNER**
Chef's Table
O.J.: Made In America
Planet Earth II
13th
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Disney Mickey Mouse
Marvel's Rocket & Groot
Steven Universe
Teen Titans Go!
Planet Earth II**WINNER**
Outstanding Animated Program
Archer
Elena and The Secret of Avalor (Sofia the First)
The Simpson
Bob's Burgers **WINNER**
South Park
Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming
CONAN
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver **WINNER**
Drunk History
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-Prosthetic)
Dancing with the Stars
Hairspray Live!
MADtv
RuPaul's Drag Race
The Voice
Saturday Night Live **WINNER**
Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Nonfiction, Event or Award Special
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner
Hairspray Live! **WINNER**
74th Annual Golden Globes
The Oscars
Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi- Camera)
Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown
Leah Remini: Scientology and The Aftermath
Planet Earth II
13th
The Beatles: Eight Days a Week **WINNER**
Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
13th **WINNER**
Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Saturday Night Live
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Outstanding Choreography
Mandy Moore - Dancing with the Stars**WINNER #1**
Travis Wall - So You Think You Can Dance**WINNER #2**
Derek Hough - Dancing with the Stars
Mandy Moore - So You Think You Can Dance
Fred Tallaksen - The Real O'Neals
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series
Creating Saturday Night Live
FEUD: Bette and Joan: Inside Look
Jay Leno's Garage
Viceland at the Women’s March **WINNER**
National Endowment for the Arts: United States of Arts
Outstanding Informational Series or Special
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath **WINNER**
Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown
Inside the Actors Studio
StarTalk with Neil deGrasse Tyson
Vice
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series
Saturday Night Live **WINNER**
The Big Bang Theory
Dancing with the Stars
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Voice
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Limited Series, Movie or Special
Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017
The Oscars
Hairspray Live! **WINNER**
Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga
70th Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Narrator
Muhammad Ali: Only One
Wild New Zealand
Hairspray Live! **WINNER**
Wild Scotland
Year Million
Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Nonfiction, Reality or Reality- Competition Series
Bill Nye Saves the World
Drunk History
Portlandia
Hairspray Live! **WINNER**
The Voice
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
America's Got Talent
Saturday Night Live
Dancing with the Stars **WINNER**
So You Think You Can Dance
The Voice
Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program
Born This Way **WINNER**
The Amazing Race
Deadliest Catch
Life Below Zero
Survivor
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured or Competition Reality Program
The Amazing Race
Project Runway-An Unconventional Launch Party
Project Runway - Finale, Part 2
RuPaul's Drag Race **WINNER**
Shark Tank
Survivor
Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming
Dancing with the Stars
Hairspray Live!
RuPaul's Drag Race **WINNER**
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program
Project Runway
RuPaul's Drag Race
Survivor
The Voice
Born This Way **WINNER**
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special
59th Grammy Awards
Hairspray Live!
The Oscars
Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga **WINNER**
70th Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
Stephen Colbert's Live Election Night Democracy's Series Finale: Who's Going To Clean Up This Sh*t?
Tony Bennett Celebrates 90: The Best Is Yet To Come
The Oscars **WINNER**
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner **WINNER**
Louis C.K. 2017
Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust
Stephen Colbert's Live Election Night Democracy's Series Finale: Who's Going To Clean Up This Sh*t?
70th Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Variety Special
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner
Louis C.K. 2017
Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust
Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017 **WINNER**
Stephen Colbert's Live Election Night Democracy's Series Finale: Who's Going To Clean Up This Sh*t?
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special
Dancing with the Stars
RuPaul's Drag Race
Saturday Night Live
Hairspray Live! **WINNER**
The Voice
Outstanding Period/Fantasy Costumes for a Series, Limited Series or Movie
FEUD: Bette and Joan
Hairspray Live! **WINNER**
Genius
The Handmaid's Tale
Westworld
Outstanding Original Interactive Program
Amigo To The Rescue: Disney Junior Interactive Show
Dear Angelica
The People's House - Inside the White House with Barack and Michelle Obama **WINNER**
HITRECORD x ACLU: Are You There Democracy? It's Me, the Internet
Mission: ISS
Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)
Penny Dreadful
Westworld **WINNER**
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Vikings
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Mozart in the Jungle **WINNER**
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Veep