2017 Creative Arts Emmys: Complete Winners List

The 2017 Creative Arts Emmy winners are here!

The two-night event took place on Saturday and Sunday, honoring outstanding artistic and technical achievements in a variety of television program genres, and featured a whopping 92 awards, split into 46 awards per night.

This year, Stranger Things and Westworld gained momentum in the Emmys race as both shows racked up five wins each, along with Saturday Night Live. Two of SNL's wins came for Best Guest Actor and Actress in a Comedy Series for hosts Dave Chappelle and Melissa McCarthy.

Other notable wins include first-time Emmy winner Alexis Bledel for Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Ofglen on The Handmaid’s Tale, while This Is Us pulled out a big win with the last award of the night for Gerald McRaney as Best Guest Drama Actor.

The Creative Arts Emmys will be televised on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. on FXX.