2017 Creative Arts Emmys: Complete Winners List

By Andi Rocco‍
Alexis Bledel at the Creative Arts Emmys
The 2017 Creative Arts Emmy winners are here!

The two-night event took place on Saturday and Sunday, honoring outstanding artistic and technical achievements in a variety of television program genres, and featured a whopping 92 awards, split into 46 awards per night.

This year, Stranger Things and Westworld gained momentum in the Emmys race as both shows racked up five wins each, along with Saturday Night Live. Two of SNL's wins came for Best Guest Actor and Actress in a Comedy Series for hosts Dave Chappelle and Melissa McCarthy.

Other notable wins include first-time Emmy winner Alexis Bledel for Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Ofglen on The Handmaid’s Tale, while This Is Us pulled out a big win with the last award of the night for Gerald McRaney as Best Guest Drama Actor.

The Creative Arts Emmys will be televised on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. on FXX.

Find out who won big below.

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Gerald McRaney - This Is Us **WINNER**

Ben Mendelsohn - Bloodline

BD Wong - Mr. Robot

Hank Azaria - Ray Donovan

Denis O'Hare - This Is Us

Brian Tyree Henry - This Is Us

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Mindy Sterling - Con Man

Lauren Lapkus - The Earliest Show

Jane Lynch - Dropping the Soap **WINNER**

Kelsey Scott - Fear the Walking Dead: Passage

Mindy Sterling - secs & EXECS 

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Ty Burrell - Boondoggle

Alan Tudyk - Con Man

Ben Schwartz - The Earliest Show

Jason Ritter - Tales of Titans

Kim Estes - Dicks **WINNER**

John Michael Higgins - Tween Fest

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Rodney Taylor - Ballers

Reed Morano - Divorce

Tobias Datum - Mozart in the Jungle

Tim Suhrstedt - Silicon Valley

Jim Frohna - Transparent

David Miller - Veep **WINNER**

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

Adriano Goldma - The Crown

James Hawkinson - The Man in the High Castle

Tod Campbell - Mr. Robot

John Toll - Sense8

Colin Watkinson - The Handmaid's Tale **WINNER**

Tim Ives - Stranger Things

Paul Cameron – Westworld

Outstanding Interactive Program

Full Frontal With Samantha Be

The Late Late Show With James Corden

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver **WINNER**

Saturday Night Live

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

Skip Macdonald - Better Call Saul

Dean Zimmerman - Stranger Things **WINNER**

Skip Macdonald - Better Call Saul

Kevin D. Ross - Stranger Things

Andrew Seklir - Westworld

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Stranger Things**WINNER**

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

This Is Us

Westworld

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alison Wright - The Americans

Cicely Tyson - How to Get Away With Murder

Alexis Bledel - The Handmaid's Tale **WINNER**

Ann Dowd - The Leftovers

Laverne Cox - Orange Is the New Black

Shannon Purser - Stranger Things

Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series, Movie or Special

Fargo

FEUD: Bette and Joan

The Night Of

The Wizard of Lies

Big Little Lies **WINNER**

Outstanding Makeup for a Limited Series or Movie (Non-Prosthetic)

American Horror Story: Roanoke

FEUD: Bette and Joan **WINNER**

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Genius

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Fargo

The Night Of **WINNER**

Fargo

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series, Limited Series or Movie

Empire

Grace and Frankie

Big Little Lies **WINNER**

House of Cards

Transparent

Outstanding Main Title Design

American Gods

The Crown

FEUD: Bette and Joan

Westworld

Stranger Things **WINNER**

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series

The Crown

Westworld **WINNER**

Penny Dreadful

Stranger Things

Vikings

Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Los Pollos Hermanos Employee Training **WINNER**

Brown Girls

Fear the Walking Dead: Passage

Hack Into Broad City

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Slingshot 

 

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Genius

The Night Of **WINNER**

Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special

Penny Dreadful

Saturday Night Live

American Horror Story: Roanoke **WINNER**

The Walking Dead

Westworld

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special

American Horror Story: Roanoke

Fargo

Genius

Sherlock: The Lying Detective

The Night Of**WINNER**

Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Series Or Movie

Big Little Lies

Black Mirror: Nosedive

Fargo

The Night Of **WINNER**

The Young Pope

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Better Call Saul

House of Cards

Mr. Robot

Stranger Things

Westworld **WINNER**

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series

Black Sails

Gotham

Homeland

Stranger Things **WINNER**

Westworld

Outstanding Music Supervision

Better Call Saul

Girls

Master of None

Stranger Things

Big Little Lies **WINNER**

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Limited Series or Movie

American Horror Story: Roanoke

Big Little Lies

Fargo

FEUD: Bette and Joan **WINNER**

Genius

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role

The Crown

Genius

The Handmaid's Tale

Taboo

Gotham **WINNER**

Outstanding Special Visual Effects

American Gods

Black Sails

Westworld **WINNER**

The Man in the High Castle

Vikings

Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within a Scripted Program

The Man in the High Castle

Westworld **WINNER**

Mr. Robot

The Simpsons

Stranger Things

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program

Angie Tribeca

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Saturday Night Live

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Shameless **WINNER**

Outstanding Short Form Variety Series

Behind The Voice

The Daily Show - Between the Scenes **WINNER**

Epic Rap Battles of History

Honest Trailers

The Star Wars Show

Outstanding Commercial

Love Cam

We Are America

Why I March

Calling JohnMalkovich.com **WINNER**

Year in Search 2016

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Wanda Sykes - black-ish

Carrie Fisher - Catastrophe

Becky Ann Baker - Girls

Melissa McCarthy - Saturday Night Live **WINNER**

Angela Bassett - Master of None

Kristen Wiig - Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

The Crown

Planet Earth II

House Of Cards **WINNER**

A Series of Unfortunate Events

Taboo

Victoria

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Riz Ahmed - Girls

Matthew Rhys - Girls

Lin-Manuel Miranda - Saturday Night Live

Tom Hanks - Saturday Night Live

Hugh Laurie - Veep

Dave Chappelle - Saturday Night Live **WINNER**

Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series

K.C. Undercover

Superior Donuts

The Ranch **WINNER**

2 Broke Girls

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)

Penny Dreadful

Westworld

The Handmaid's Tale **WINNER**

Westworld

The Young Pope

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour or Less)

The Big Bang Theory

Grace and Frankie

Mozart in the Jungle

Silicon Valley

Veep **WINNER**

Transparent

Outstanding Children's Program

Girl Meets World

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 90th Celebration

School Of Rock

Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas **WINNER**

Star Wars Rebels

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

FEUD: Bette and Joan

Fargo **WINNER**

Five Came Back

O.J.: Made in America

Suite Française

The White Helmets

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period Program (One Hour or More)

FEUD: Bette and Joan

The Man in the High Castle

Masters of Sex

The Crown **WINNER**

Stranger Things

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie

The Blacklist

Marvel's Luke Cage **WINNER**

Blindspot

Gotham

MacGyver

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Last Man Standing

Mom

One Day at a Time

2 Broke Girls

The Big Bang Theory **WINNER**

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Master of None **WINNER**

Silicon Valley

Silicon Valley

Veep

Veep

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

FEUD: Bette and Joan

Genius

The Good Fight

Victoria

Stranger Things **WINNER**

Westworld

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

Atlanta

Master of None

Veep **WINNER**

Silicon Valley

Transparent

Outstanding Special Class Program

Hairspray Live!

70th Annual Tony Awards **WINNER**

The Oscars

Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Born This Way

Deadliest Catch

Gaycation with Ellen Page

Intervention

United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell **WINNER**

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked

Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program

Born This Way

Born This Way

Life Below Zero **WINNER**

Born This Way

Deadliest Catch

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

Fixer Upper

Shark Tank **WINNER**

Lip Sync Battle

Who Do You Think You Are?

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program

Amanda Knox

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week

13th **WINNER**

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program

Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party

MasterChef Junior

Match Game

Project Runway

RuPaul's Drag Race **WINNER**

United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week **WINNER**

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown

O.J.: Made in America

Planet Earth II

13th

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Oscars

59th Grammy Awards **WINNER**

Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga

The Voice

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Amanda Knox

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week - The Touring Years

A House Divided (Vice Special Report)

13th **WINNER**

L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

American Dad!

Family Guy **WINNER**

Bob's Burgers

BoJack Horseman

F Is For Family

The Simpsons

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

Planet Earth II **WINNER**

American Masters

Chef's Table

The Keepers

30 For 30

Outstanding Music Direction

American Epic

Joshua Bell: Seasons of Cuba (Live From Lincoln Center)

Taking the Stage: African American Music and Stories That Changed America **WINNER**

Stayin' Alive: A Grammy Salute to the Music of The Bee Gees

Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga

Tony Bennett Celebrates 90: The Best is Yet to Come

Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within an Unscripted Program

E! Live 360 (Red Carpet Show)

Stand For Rights: A Benefit for the ACLU

The Oscars: All Access **WINNER**

Stand Up To Cancer: #Reasons2StandUp

The Voice on Snapchat Show

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week

Planet Earth II

O.J.: Made in America **WINNER**

Planet Earth II

13th

Vice

Outstanding Directing for a Nonfiction Program

Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds

Planet Earth II

O.J.: Made in America **WINNER**

Planet Earth II

13th

Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown

Planet Earth II**WINNER**

Chef's Table

O.J.: Made In America

Planet Earth II

13th

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

Disney Mickey Mouse

Marvel's Rocket & Groot

Steven Universe

Teen Titans Go!

Planet Earth II**WINNER**

Outstanding Animated Program

Archer

Elena and The Secret of Avalor (Sofia the First)

The Simpson

Bob's Burgers **WINNER**

South Park

Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming

CONAN

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver **WINNER**

Drunk History

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-Prosthetic)

Dancing with the Stars

Hairspray Live!

MADtv

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Voice

Saturday Night Live **WINNER**

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Nonfiction, Event or Award Special

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner

Hairspray Live! **WINNER**

74th Annual Golden Globes

The Oscars

Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi- Camera)

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown

Leah Remini: Scientology and The Aftermath

Planet Earth II

13th

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week **WINNER**

Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

13th **WINNER**

Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Saturday Night Live

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Outstanding Choreography

Mandy Moore - Dancing with the Stars**WINNER #1**

Travis Wall - So You Think You Can Dance**WINNER #2**

Derek Hough - Dancing with the Stars

Mandy Moore - So You Think You Can Dance

Fred Tallaksen - The Real O'Neals

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

Creating Saturday Night Live

FEUD: Bette and Joan: Inside Look

Jay Leno's Garage

Viceland at the Women’s March **WINNER**

National Endowment for the Arts: United States of Arts

Outstanding Informational Series or Special

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath **WINNER**

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown

Inside the Actors Studio

StarTalk with Neil deGrasse Tyson

Vice

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series

Saturday Night Live **WINNER**

The Big Bang Theory

Dancing with the Stars

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Voice

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Limited Series, Movie or Special

Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017

The Oscars

Hairspray Live! **WINNER**

Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga

70th Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Narrator

Muhammad Ali: Only One

Wild New Zealand

Hairspray Live! **WINNER**

Wild Scotland

Year Million

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Nonfiction, Reality or Reality- Competition Series

Bill Nye Saves the World

Drunk History

Portlandia

Hairspray Live! **WINNER**

The Voice

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series

America's Got Talent

Saturday Night Live

Dancing with the Stars **WINNER**

So You Think You Can Dance

The Voice

Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program

Born This Way **WINNER**

The Amazing Race

Deadliest Catch

Life Below Zero

Survivor

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured or Competition Reality Program

The Amazing Race

Project Runway-An Unconventional Launch Party

Project Runway - Finale, Part 2

RuPaul's Drag Race **WINNER**

Shark Tank

Survivor

Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming

Dancing with the Stars

Hairspray Live!

RuPaul's Drag Race **WINNER**

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program

Project Runway

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

The Voice

Born This Way **WINNER**

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special

59th Grammy Awards

Hairspray Live!

The Oscars

Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga **WINNER**

70th Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

Stephen Colbert's Live Election Night Democracy's Series Finale: Who's Going To Clean Up This Sh*t?

Tony Bennett Celebrates 90: The Best Is Yet To Come

The Oscars **WINNER**

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner **WINNER**

Louis C.K. 2017

Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust

Stephen Colbert's Live Election Night Democracy's Series Finale: Who's Going To Clean Up This Sh*t?

70th Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Variety Special

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner

Louis C.K. 2017

Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust

Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017 **WINNER**

Stephen Colbert's Live Election Night Democracy's Series Finale: Who's Going To Clean Up This Sh*t?

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul's Drag Race

Saturday Night Live

Hairspray Live! **WINNER**

The Voice

Outstanding Period/Fantasy Costumes for a Series, Limited Series or Movie

FEUD: Bette and Joan

Hairspray Live! **WINNER**

Genius

The Handmaid's Tale

Westworld

Outstanding Original Interactive Program

Amigo To The Rescue: Disney Junior Interactive Show

Dear Angelica

The People's House - Inside the White House with Barack and Michelle Obama **WINNER**

HITRECORD x ACLU: Are You There Democracy? It's Me, the Internet

Mission: ISS

Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)

Penny Dreadful

Westworld **WINNER**

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Vikings

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Mozart in the Jungle **WINNER**

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Veep

