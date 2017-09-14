2017 Emmy Predictions: Who Will Win and Who Should Win

Who will come out on top at the Emmys?

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, airs this Sunday on CBS, and there’s a very good chance, there will be several newly minted Emmy winners.

With back-to-back Emmy winner Game of Thrones missing from the action this year (more on why here), it’s an open race for the top drama prize for the first time in two years.

Could This Is Us make history by being the first broadcast drama in over a decade to win (since 2006’s 24) or will genre phenom Stranger Things steal the show? On the comedy side, will two-time series winner Veep -- ending its storied run in 2018 -- march toward its swan song with another Emmy statuette?