2017 Emmys: Date, Time, Complete Guide, Nominees
The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards are almost here!
Hosted by Stephen Colbert, the awards show kicks off live from from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Sunday, where the small screen's biggest stars will be celebrating the year's best performances.
Just in time for TV's biggest night, ET's got your official cheat sheet on everything you need to know about the Emmys!
Emmys Info
Date: Sunday, Sept. 17
Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT
Where: Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live
Where to Watch: CBS
ET Red Carpet: ET's live red carpet coverage will start at 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT on ETonline.com, and aired on Entertainment Tonight on Monday.
