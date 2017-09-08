2017 Fall Movie Preview: Superheroes and Spies, Bad Moms and the Very Last Jedi, Oh, My!

Summer movie season has ended, taking with it all the sexy onscreen lifeguards, bridesmaids gone wild and action movie explosions. (There were so many action movie explosions this summer.) In its place, we have a lineup that includes some things scary, some things sweet, more superheroes, two sequels that fans have been waiting decades for, and countless films that are "Based on a True Story." Here are 35 movies you will want to look out for this fall, some of which are in theaters now for your viewing pleasure.