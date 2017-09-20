2017 Fall TV Preview: 7 Returning Favorites That Will Look Very Different This Year
With the fall television season kicking into high gear, several returning favorites have undergone noteworthy changes.
Whether it’s major casting shuffles on Once Upon a Time and Grey's Anatomy or unexpected departures on Hawaii Five-0 and Chicago P.D., there’s never a dull moment when it comes to keeping track of the upcoming 2017-18 season.
ET highlights seven returning TV shows that will have a different look and feel this fall.
Chicago P.D. (NBC)
Chicago P.D. lost a big member of their department when Sophia Bush abruptly left the show in May. The show hinted at Bush's departure in the season four cliffhanger finale, when her character, Erin Lindsay, considered taking a job with the FBI in New York -- but the NBC cop drama looked internally for her replacement. Revolution alum Tracy Spiridakos made her Chicago P.D. debut at the end of season four, when her character, a robbery/homicide detective, teamed with Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) and the crew on a tough case -- and was offered a permanent spot on the team.
Chicago P.D. premieres Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
The Exorcist (Fox)
After solving last season's mystery (spoiler alert! Geena Davis' character is the adult version of Linda Blair's Regan MacNeil), the Exorcist team was freed up to take on a new phenomenon -- with a brand new cast. Alfonso Herrera, Kurt Egyiawan and Ben Daniels are still in, but Davis, Hannah Kasulka, Brianne Howey and Alan Ruck are out. Deadpool star Brianna Hildebrand joins the series' sophomore season, which will center on John Cho's character, Andy Kim, a widowed ex-child psychologist who runs a haunted foster home off the coast of Seattle.
The Exorcist premieres Friday, Sept. 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.
Grey’s Anatomy(ABC)
Our favorite doctors are back for another drama-filled season -- its 14th! -- but over the summer, there was a casting shuffle for one key character, Owen Hunt’s sister Megan (originally played by Bridget Regan), who was rescued and brought back to Seattle in the season 13 finale. With Megan’s return a big part of the upcoming season’s arc, Grey’s was forced to recast the character with Timeless star Abigail Spencer, due to Regan’s commitment to The Last Ship -- and fans got a small taste of Spencer in a new teaser. Grey’s, which will celebrate 300 episodes this season, will also welcome back a familiar face (Kim Raver, who plays Teddy) and introduce DeLuca’s sister, Carina (Stefania Spampinato).
Grey's Anatomy kicks off season 14 with a two-hour premiere on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
Hawaii Five-0 (CBS)
Hawaii Five-0 mainstays Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park exited the action drama in July, after they were unable to reach new deals seeking salary parity with Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan. Two weeks later, three cast members, Ian Anthony Dale, Meaghan Rath and Beaulah Koale, were added as new series regulars. Kim addressed his decision to leave the show after seven seasons, saying in August, "It's possible to be grateful to the opportunity and respectful for the colleagues and the people that I work with, but still maintain a steadfast sense of your self-worth."
Hawaii Five-0 returns Friday, Sept. 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
Kevin Can Wait (CBS)
The sophomore comedy made headlines this summer when it was revealed that Erinn Hayes’ character, Donna, Kevin James’ wife on the show, was going to be killed off after Leah Remini was permanently added to the cast. Though specifics are being kept under wraps, Kevin Can Wait will address Hayes’ sudden absence by instituting a time jump in the premiere. Showrunner Rob Long revealed to TVLine in August that the decision to kill Hayes’ character was done “out of respect,” adding that “it seemed like the only right and fair way to treat her character.”
Kevin Can Wait premieres Monday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
Once Upon a Time(ABC)
Perhaps the biggest cast overhaul this season is Once Upon a Time, which did a major creative "reset" following season six. With Jennifer Morrison, Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas all exiting the series after their contracts expired last season, showrunners Adam Horowitz and Eddy Kitsis saw an opportunity to start a new "chapter" with Colin O'Donoghue, Lana Parrilla and Robert Carlyle. Season seven will take the action away from Storybrooke, focusing the story on adult Henry (Andrew J. West) in a new Enchanted Forest with his wife, Cinderella (Dania Ramirez), and daughter (Alison Fernandez).
Once Upon a Time premieres Friday, Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
Riverdale (The CW)
Riverdale's Reggie Mantle will look a little different in season two. The CW series recast the role with Charles Melton as Ross Butler headed back to Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why. The new Reggie will have an expanded role as Josie's (Ashleigh Murray) love interest, while a new Southside Serpant, Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan) might threaten to shake things up with Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Betty (Lili Reinhart). And, with a 22-episode order this year (nine more than season one), there's plenty of room for even more soapy drama.
Riverdale returns Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.
