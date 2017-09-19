2017 Fall TV Preview: Love It, Date It or Leave It? Your Guide to 20 New Shows!

Every fall, television networks proudly debut their most eligible new shows with the hopes that smitten viewers will fall head over heels and invite them home. Unfortunately, not every small screen first date ends up with a full-season commitment and a weekly cuddle on the couch.

To help you swipe through the quickly-canceled creeps to find the refreshing gems with long-term potential, ET has created your ultimate romance guide for the 2017 Fall TV Season. We're breaking down 20 shows by category and then telling you why you should "Love It!", "Date It" or "Leave It."

Love It! Listen, we get it. Imagining a multi-season marriage to a show after only seeing the pilot is a little unrealistic, but sometimes it's just love at first watch. This is the show you'll be daydreaming about. The one you'll casually, but consistently, mention in conversations with your coworkers. The show you'll proudly introduce to your parents and then beam when they gush all about how wonderful it is and how right you were.

Date It: OK, so you may not feel those head-over-heels, "OMG this is the best show ever!" sparks right away, but that doesn’t mean that this small screen relationship doesn’t have long-term potential. If you're not ready for a full-season commitment after the third date (Ahem, we mean episode), then part ways on good terms and give polite nods to each other from across the TV guide.

Leave It: We're going to try and put this as gently as possible: change the channel and never look back. If this show was a Tinder date, it would start the night off by criticizing your outfit, aggressively mispronounce half the wine list, then pretend it forgot its wallet and bail out the bathroom window.