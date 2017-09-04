2017 Fall TV Schedule: The Complete Guide to When New and Returning Shows Are Premiering
September is officially here, which means one thing: The fall television season is upon us!
With dozens of shows about to hit the small screen in the next several months (from proven blockbusters This Is Us and Grey’s Anatomy to newbies The Gifted and Star Trek: Discovery), we don’t blame you if you’ve been feeling overwhelmed by the sheer amount of TV headed your way.
To help you keep everything straight, ET has compiled a comprehensive guide to the most important premiere dates for your favorite returning shows and the latest new offerings on broadcast, cable and streaming for the rest of the year.
We’ll be updating this list regularly, so check back for the latest premiere dates.
SEPTEMBER
Tuesday, Sept. 5
10 p.m. – American Horror Story: Cult (FX)
Wednesday, Sept. 6
9 p.m. – Total Bellas (E!)
10 p.m. – You’re the Worst (FXX), Eric & Jessie (E!)
Friday, Sept. 8
12 a.m. – BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
8 p.m. – Unplugged (MTV)
Sunday, Sept. 10
8 p.m. – The Orville (Fox), Outlander (Starz)
9 p.m. – The Deuce (HBO), Fear the Walking Dead (AMC, final season), Top of the Lake: China Girl (Sundance TV)
Monday, Sept. 11
3:55 p.m. PT/6:55 p.m. ET – Monday Night Football (ESPN)
Tuesday, Sept. 12
The Mindy Project (Hulu, final season)
Wednesday, Sept. 13
10:30 p.m. – Broad City (Comedy Central)
Thursday, Sept. 14
Riviera (Sundance Now)
Sunday, Sept. 17
5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET – 69th Primetime Emmy Awards (CBS)
Monday, Sept. 18
8 p.m. – Dancing With the Stars (ABC)
Wednesday, Sept. 20
10 p.m. – The Good Place (NBC)
Thursday, Sept. 21
8 p.m. – Gotham (Fox)
10:30 p.m. – American Beauty Star (Lifetime)
Friday, Sept. 22
12 a.m. – Fuller House (Netflix), Transparent (Amazon)
Saturday, Sept. 23
7 a.m. – DuckTales (Disney XD)
Sunday, Sept. 24
8:30 p.m. – Star Trek: Discovery (CBS/CBS All Access)
9 p.m. – Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10th Anniversary Special (E!)
9:30 p.m. – Talking Trek (CBS All Access)
Monday, Sept. 25
8 p.m. – The Big Bang Theory (CBS), The Voice (NBC)
8:30 p.m. – Young Sheldon (CBS)
9 p.m. – Kevin Can Wait (CBS)
9:30 p.m. – Me, Myself & I (CBS)
10 p.m. – Scorpion (CBS), The Good Doctor (ABC), The Brave (NBC)
Tuesday, Sept. 26
8 p.m. – Lethal Weapon (Fox), NCIS (CBS)
9 p.m. – This Is Us (NBC), Bull (CBS), The Mick (Fox)
9:30 p.m. – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox)
10 p.m. – Law & Order: The Menendez Murders (NBC), NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)
Wednesday, Sept. 27
8 p.m. – Empire (Fox), Survivor (CBS), The Blacklist (NBC), The Goldbergs (ABC)
8:30 p.m. – Speechless (ABC)
9 p.m. – Modern Family (ABC), Law & Order: SVU (NBC), SEAL Team (CBS)
9:30 p.m. – American Housewife (ABC)
10 p.m. – Criminal Minds (CBS), Designated Survivor (ABC), Chicago P.D. (NBC)
Thursday, Sept. 28
StartUp (Crackle)
5:25 p.m. PT/8:25 p.m. ET – NFL Thursday Night Football (CBS)
8 p.m. – Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, two-hour premiere), Superstore (NBC)
8:30 p.m. – The Good Place (NBC, regular time slot premiere)
9 p.m. – Will & Grace (NBC)
9:30 p.m. – Great News (NBC)
10 p.m. – How to Get Away With Murder (ABC), Chicago Fire (NBC)
Friday, Sept. 29
8 p.m. – Marvel’s Inhumans (ABC, two-hour premiere), MacGyver (CBS), Hell’s Kitchen (Fox)
9 p.m. – Hawaii Five-0 (CBS), The Exorcist (Fox)
10 p.m. – Blue Bloods (CBS)
OCTOBER
Sunday, Oct. 1
7:30 p.m. – Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
8 p.m. – The Simpsons (Fox), Shark Tank (ABC, two-hour premiere)
8:30 p.m. – Ghosted (Fox), Wisdom of the Crowd (CBS)
9 p.m. – Family Guy (Fox), Keeping Up With the Kardashians (E!)
9:30 p.m. – NCIS: LA (CBS), The Last Man on Earth (Fox)
10 p.m. – Ten Days in the Valley (ABC), Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
Monday, Oct. 2
TBD – TRL (MTV)
8 p.m. – Lucifer (Fox)
8:30 p.m. – 9JKL (CBS)
9 p.m. – The Gifted (Fox)
Tuesday, Oct. 3
8 p.m. – The Middle (ABC)
8:30 p.m. – Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)
9 p.m. – Black-ish (ABC)
9:30 p.m. – The Mayor (ABC)
10 p.m. – Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (ABC), Queen Sugar (OWN)
Thursday, Oct. 5
9 p.m. – Scandal (ABC, final season)
Friday, Oct. 6
8 p.m. – Once Upon a Time (ABC)
Sunday, Oct. 8
8 p.m. – America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC)
10 p.m. – Madam Secretary (CBS)
Monday, Oct. 9
8 p.m. – Supergirl (The CW)
9 p.m. – Valor (The CW)
Tuesday, Oct. 10
8 p.m. – The Flash (The CW)
9 p.m. – DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)
Wednesday, Oct. 11
Chance (Hulu)
8 p.m. – Riverdale (The CW)
9 p.m. – Dynasty (The CW)
10 p.m. – Mr. Robot (USA Network), The Shannara Chronicles (Spike)
Thursday, Oct. 12
I Love You, America (Hulu)
8 p.m. – Supernatural (The CW)
9 p.m. – Arrow (The CW)
Friday, Oct. 13
12 a.m. – Mindhunter (Netflix), Lore (Amazon)
8 p.m. – Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)
9 p.m. – Jane the Virgin (The CW)
Sunday, Oct. 15
9 p.m. – Good Behavior (TNT), Berlin Station (EPIX)
10 p.m. – White Famous (Showtime)
Tuesday, Oct. 17
8:30 p.m. – Loudermilk (DirecTV’s Audience)
Sunday, Oct. 22
9 p.m. – The Walking Dead (AMC)
10 p.m. – Graves (EPIX)
Tuesday, Oct. 24
10 p.m. – The Last O.G. (TBS)
10:30 p.m. – At Home With Amy Sedaris (truTV)
Thursday, Oct. 26
10 p.m. – Drop the Mic (TBS)
Friday, Oct. 27
12 a.m. – Stranger Things (Netflix)
8 p.m. – Blindspot (NBC)
Tuesday, Oct. 31
9 p.m. – Major Crimes (TNT)
9:30 p.m. – Superior Donuts (CBS)
NOVEMBER
Thursday, Nov. 2
8 p.m. – The Big Bang Theory (CBS, regular time slot premiere)
8:30 p.m. – Young Sheldon (CBS, regular time slot premiere)
9 p.m. – Mom (CBS)
9:30 p.m. – Life in Pieces (CBS)
10 p.m. – S.W.A.T. (CBS)
Sunday, Nov. 5
9 p.m. – Shameless (Showtime), The Girlfriend Experience (Starz)
10 p.m. – S.M.I.L.F. (Showtime)
Thursday, Nov. 11
5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET – Thursday Night Football (NBC)
Tuesday, Nov. 14
Future Man (Hulu)
Sunday, Nov. 19
8 p.m. – American Music Awards (ABC)
10 p.m. – Search Party (TBS)
Tuesday, Nov. 21
Marvel’s Runaways (Hulu)
Thursday, Nov. 23
12 a.m. – She’s Gotta Have It (Netflix)
Wednesday, Nov. 29
9 p.m. – Vikings (History)
DECEMBER
Wednesday, Dec. 6
Shut Eye (Hulu)
Friday, Dec. 8
12 a.m. – The Crown (Netflix)
Sunday, Dec. 17
7 p.m. – A Christmas Story (Fox, live musical telecast)
TBA
The Punisher (Netflix)