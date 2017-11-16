2017 Latin GRAMMY Awards: Complete List of Winners
The hottest stars stepped out for the 2017 Latin GRAMMY Awards to celebrate the biggest night in Latin music at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Thursday night.
Juanes and Luis Fonsi were among the first winners of the night, with the "Despactio" singer taking home the Record of the Year award.
ET caught up with Fonsi, who was nominated for four Latin GRAMMYs, before the ceremony, where he expressed how much the awards show means to him.
“The Latin GRAMMYs to me are the most important music award for Latin music and to have four nominations is certainly an honor,” said Fonsi, who won his first Latin GRAMMY in 2009 for “Aqui Estoy Yo,” which was awarded Song of the Year.
"To have Record of the Year and Song of the Year nominations are two huge categories, those two have a lot of weight,” he added. “But, you can’t control whether you win or lose and all the artists that are nominated are amazing, so I’m really just truly blessed to be among a great group of artists that I admire."
See the winners in the main categories below.
Album of the Year
Salsa Big Band — Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
Obras Son Amores — Antonio Carmona
A La Mar — Vicente García
Fénix — Nicky Jam
Mis Planes Son Amarte — Juanes
La Trenza — Mon Laferte
Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos, Vol. 1) — Natalia Lafourcade
Residente — Residente
El Dorado — Shakira
Palabras Manuales — Danay Suarez
Record of the Year
"La Flor De La Canela" — Rubén Blades
"El Surco" — Jorge Drexler
"Quiero Que Vuelvas" — Alejandro Fernández
"Despacito" — Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee - WINNER
"El Ratico" — Juanes featuring Kali Uchis
"Amárrame" — Mon Laferte featuring Juanes
"Felices Los 4" — Maluma
"Vente Pa' Ca" — Ricky Martin featuring Maluma
"Guerra" — Residente
"Chantaje" — Shakira featuring Maluma
Song of the Year (A Songwriter's Award)
"Amárrame" — Mon Laferte, songwriter (Mon Laferte featuring Juanes)
"Chantaje" — Kevin Mauricio Jiménez Londoño, Bryan Snaider Lezcano Chaverra, Joel Antonio López Castro, Maluma and Shakira, songwriters (Shakira featuring Maluma)
"Desde Que Estamos Juntos" — Descemer Bueno and Melendi, songwriters (Melendi)
"Despacito" — Daddy Yankee, Erika Ender and Luis Fonsi, songwriters (Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee)
"Ella" — Ricardo Arjona, songwriter (Ricardo Arjona)
"Felices Los 4" — Mario Cáceres, Kevin Mauricio Jiménez Londoño, Maluma, Servando Primera, Stiven Rojas and Bryan Snaider Lezcano Chaverra, songwriters (Maluma)
"Guerra" — Residente and Jeff Trooko, songwriters (Residente)
"La Fortuna" — Diana Fuentes and Tommy Torres, songwriters (Diana Fuentes featuring Tommy Torres)
"Tú Sí Sabes Quererme" — Natalia Lafourcade, songwriter (Natalia Lafourcade featuring Los Macorinos)
"Vente Pa' Ca " — Nermin Harambasic, Maluma, Ricky Martin, Mauricio Montaner, Ricky Montaner, Lars Pedersen, Carl Ryden, Justin Stein, Ronny Vidar Svendsen and Anne Judith Stokke Wik, songwriters (Ricky Martin featuring Maluma)
Best New Artist
Paula Arenas
CNCO
Vicente García
Martina La Peligrosa
Mau y Ricky
Rawayana
Sofía Reyes
Rosalía
Danay Suarez
Sebastián Yatra
Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album
Hijos Del Mar — David Bisbal
Rompiendo Fronteras — Alejandro Fernández
Flora Y Faῦna — Camila Luna
El Dorado — Shakira
Extended Play Yatra — Sebastián Yatra
Best Urban Fusion / Performance
"Si Tu Novio Te Deja Sola" — J. Balvin featuring Bad Bunny
"Despacito" (Remix) — Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
"El Amante" — Nicky Jam
"Dagombas En Tamale" — Residente
"Chantaje" — Shakira featuring Maluma
Best Alternative Music Album
Jei Beibi — Café Tacvba
Apocalipsis Zombi — El Cuarteto de Nos
La Trenza — Mon Laferte
La Promesa De Thamar — Sig Ragga
Palabras Manuales — Danay Suarez
Best Contemporary Tropical Album
Teatro – Lucas Arnau
La Parranda De Gaitanes – Gaitanes
Bidimensional – Guaco
Devuélveme Mi Libertad – Frank Reyes
Five – Prince Royce
Best Tropical Song
"Bachata En Kingston" -- Vicente García, songwriter (Vicente García)
"Cuando Beso Tu Boca" -- Raul Del Sol & Jorge Luis Piloto, songwriters (Mojito Lite)
"Déjà vu" -- Chan El Genio (The Rude Boyz), Manny Cruz, Kevin ADG (The Rude Boyz), Prince Royce, Daniel Santacruz & Shakira, songwriters (Prince Royce With Shakira)
"Deje De Amar" -- Medardo Rovayo, songwriter (Felipe Muñiz Featuring Marc Anthony)
"Hijos Del Cañaveral" -- Residente, songwriter (Residente)
Best Regional Song (A Songwriter's Award)
"Compromiso Descartado" — Espinoza Paz, songwriter (Leonardo Aguilar)
"Ganas De Volver" — Horacio Palencia, songwriter (Horacio Palencia)
"Sentimiento Emborrachado" — Raúl Jiménez E. and Chucho Rincón, songwriters (Santiago Arroyo)
"Siempre Es Así" — Juan Treviño, songwriter (Juan Treviño featuring AJ Castillo)
"Vale La Pena" — Edgar Barrera, Martín Castro Ortega and Alfonso Lizárraga, songwriters (Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga)
Best MPB (Música Popular Brasileira) Album
Dos Navegantes — Edu Lobo, Romero Lubambo, and Mauro Senise
DNA Musical — Alexandre Pires
Silva Canta Marisa — Silva
Até Pensei Que Fosse Minha — António Zambujo
Zanna — Zanna