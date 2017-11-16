Awards

2017 Latin GRAMMY Awards: Complete List of Winners

By Liz Calvario‍
Luis Fonsi 2017 Latin GRAMMY
Photo: Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

The hottest stars stepped out for the 2017 Latin GRAMMY Awards to celebrate the biggest night in Latin music at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Thursday night.

Juanes and Luis Fonsi were among the first winners of the night, with the "Despactio" singer taking home the Record of the Year award.

ET caught up with Fonsi, who was nominated for four Latin GRAMMYs, before the ceremony, where he expressed how much the awards show means to him.

EXCLUSIVE: Luis Fonsi on His Influential 20-Year Career and His Mission to Help Rebuild Puerto Rico

“The Latin GRAMMYs to me are the most important music award for Latin music and to have four nominations is certainly an honor,” said Fonsi, who won his first Latin GRAMMY in 2009 for “Aqui Estoy Yo,” which was awarded Song of the Year.

"To have Record of the Year and Song of the Year nominations are two huge categories, those two have a lot of weight,” he added. “But, you can’t control whether you win or lose and all the artists that are nominated are amazing, so I’m really just truly blessed to be among a great group of artists that I admire."

See the winners in the main categories below. For a full list of winners, visit www.latingrammy.com/es.

Album of the Year

Salsa Big Band — Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Obras Son Amores — Antonio Carmona

A La Mar — Vicente García

Fénix — Nicky Jam

Mis Planes Son Amarte — Juanes

La Trenza — Mon Laferte

Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos, Vol. 1) — Natalia Lafourcade

Residente — Residente

El Dorado — Shakira

Palabras Manuales — Danay Suarez

 

Record of the Year

"La Flor De La Canela" — Rubén Blades

"El Surco" — Jorge Drexler

"Quiero Que Vuelvas" — Alejandro Fernández

"Despacito" — Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee - WINNER

"El Ratico" — Juanes featuring Kali Uchis

"Amárrame" — Mon Laferte featuring Juanes

"Felices Los 4" — Maluma

"Vente Pa' Ca" —  Ricky Martin featuring Maluma

"Guerra" — Residente

"Chantaje" — Shakira featuring Maluma

 

Song of the Year (A Songwriter's Award)

"Amárrame" — Mon Laferte, songwriter (Mon Laferte featuring Juanes)

"Chantaje" — Kevin Mauricio Jiménez Londoño, Bryan Snaider Lezcano Chaverra, Joel Antonio López Castro, Maluma and Shakira, songwriters (Shakira featuring Maluma)

"Desde Que Estamos Juntos" — Descemer Bueno and Melendi, songwriters (Melendi)

"Despacito" — Daddy Yankee, Erika Ender and Luis Fonsi, songwriters (Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee)

"Ella" — Ricardo Arjona, songwriter (Ricardo Arjona)

"Felices Los 4" — Mario Cáceres, Kevin Mauricio Jiménez Londoño, Maluma, Servando Primera, Stiven Rojas and Bryan Snaider Lezcano Chaverra, songwriters (Maluma)

"Guerra" — Residente and Jeff Trooko, songwriters (Residente)

"La Fortuna" — Diana Fuentes and Tommy Torres, songwriters (Diana Fuentes featuring Tommy Torres)

"Tú Sí Sabes Quererme" — Natalia Lafourcade, songwriter (Natalia Lafourcade featuring Los Macorinos)

"Vente Pa' Ca " — Nermin Harambasic, Maluma, Ricky Martin, Mauricio Montaner, Ricky Montaner, Lars Pedersen, Carl Ryden, Justin Stein, Ronny Vidar Svendsen and Anne Judith Stokke Wik, songwriters (Ricky Martin featuring Maluma)

 

Best New Artist

Paula Arenas

CNCO

Vicente García

Martina La Peligrosa

Mau y Ricky

Rawayana

Sofía Reyes

Rosalía

Danay Suarez

Sebastián Yatra

 

Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album

Hijos Del Mar — David Bisbal

Rompiendo Fronteras — Alejandro Fernández

Flora Y Faῦna — Camila Luna

El Dorado — Shakira

Extended Play Yatra — Sebastián Yatra

 

Best Urban Fusion / Performance

"Si Tu Novio Te Deja Sola" — J. Balvin featuring Bad Bunny

"Despacito" (Remix) — Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

"El Amante" — Nicky Jam

"Dagombas En Tamale" — Residente

"Chantaje" — Shakira featuring Maluma

 

Best Alternative Music Album

Jei Beibi — Café Tacvba

Apocalipsis Zombi — El Cuarteto de Nos

La Trenza — Mon Laferte

La Promesa De Thamar — Sig Ragga

Palabras Manuales — Danay Suarez

 

Best Contemporary Tropical Album

Teatro – Lucas Arnau

La Parranda De Gaitanes – Gaitanes

Bidimensional – Guaco

Devuélveme Mi Libertad – Frank Reyes

Five – Prince Royce

 

Best Tropical Song

"Bachata En Kingston" -- Vicente García, songwriter (Vicente García)

"Cuando Beso Tu Boca" -- Raul Del Sol & Jorge Luis Piloto, songwriters (Mojito Lite)

"Déjà vu" -- Chan El Genio (The Rude Boyz), Manny Cruz, Kevin ADG (The Rude Boyz), Prince Royce, Daniel Santacruz & Shakira, songwriters (Prince Royce With Shakira)

"Deje De Amar" -- Medardo Rovayo, songwriter (Felipe Muñiz Featuring Marc Anthony)

"Hijos Del Cañaveral" -- Residente, songwriter (Residente)

 

Best Regional Song (A Songwriter's Award)

"Compromiso Descartado" — Espinoza Paz, songwriter (Leonardo Aguilar)

"Ganas De Volver" — Horacio Palencia, songwriter (Horacio Palencia)

"Sentimiento Emborrachado" — Raúl Jiménez E. and Chucho Rincón, songwriters (Santiago Arroyo)

"Siempre Es Así" — Juan Treviño, songwriter (Juan Treviño featuring AJ Castillo)

"Vale La Pena" — Edgar Barrera, Martín Castro Ortega and Alfonso Lizárraga, songwriters (Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga)

 

Best MPB (Música Popular Brasileira) Album

Dos Navegantes — Edu Lobo, Romero Lubambo, and Mauro Senise

DNA Musical — Alexandre Pires

Silva Canta Marisa — Silva

Até Pensei Que Fosse Minha — António Zambujo

Zanna — Zanna 

