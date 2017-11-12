2017 MTV Europe Music Awards: The Complete Winners List

The night also featured impressive performances from Camila Cabello, who performed her megahit single "Havana,' Demi Lovato singing "Sorry Not Sorry" and Kesha, who belted out "Learn to Let Go," -- among a dozen other live sets.

Among the nominees, Taylor Swift dominated the field with six nominations while Shawn Mendes enjoyed an impressive five nominations -- but how many did they end up taking home? Check out the full list of winners from the 2017 MTV EMAs below: