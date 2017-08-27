2017 MTV Video Music Awards: The Best, Worst and Weirdest Moments

Some of the biggest names in music turned out for the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, for a fun night filled with some truly incredibly highlights and musical performances -- and some legitimately baffling moments.

From one of the VMA's most explosive opening numbers of all time to some of the most painfully awkward jokes and banter, here are some of the best, worst and most downright weird moments from the night's jam-packed show.