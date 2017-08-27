2017 MTV Video Music Awards: The Best, Worst and Weirdest Moments
Some of the biggest names in music turned out for the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, for a fun night filled with some truly incredibly highlights and musical performances -- and some legitimately baffling moments.
From one of the VMA's most explosive opening numbers of all time to some of the most painfully awkward jokes and banter, here are some of the best, worst and most downright weird moments from the night's jam-packed show.
BEST
- Kendrick Lamar's Opening Act
The 30-year-old rapper kicked off this year's show with some of the most incredible stage theatrics you could hope for. The energetic performance of "DNA" and "Humble" came complete with a laser light show, ninjas, a set fully engulfed in flames, and Lamar's super-energetic presence.
- Taylor Swift's Music Video
When Swift's new song dropped last week, fans lost their minds and were waiting with ever-increasing anticipation for the new music video. So when it finally aired, there was a lot of pressure -- and it more than lived up to the hype. From the snakes to the sets to the costumes, there's a lot to be gleaned from the blockbuster production, and for those looking for hints at who the song might be shading, there's a lot to pour over.
- Pink's Inspirational Speech
Following an amazing medley of her greatest hits and a performance of her latest single "What About Us," Pink accepted the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and used her speech to share a powerful anecdote about her 6-year-old daughter Willow, and how she turned a bout of insecurity into a teachable moment (involving a Power Point presentation) about loving yourself and using your own positivity to improve other people and the world around you. It is sure to go down as one of the most meaningful VMAs speeches ever.
WORST
- Katy Perry's Astronaut Intro
The "Chained to the Rhythm" singer hosted this year's show and in her opening monologue she pretended that she'd been in space as an astronaut and missed out on the last year of news. It was a little bit of a clunky way to make Trump jokes and mock fidget spinners - but at least we now know Katy can rock an iridescent space suit.
- Cutting Off Julia Michaels for a Commercial
The singer took to the VMAs stage to perform her new hit "Issues," and then, about 30 seconds later, the network decided it was way more important to cut her off and go to a commercial for one of their own upcoming reality shows. A lot of fans watching on TV took issue with MTV's decision not to broadcast her entire performance.
WEIRDEST
- Kendrick Lamar's On-Fire Ninja
Lamar's jaw-dropping intro was absolutely incredible, but there was one part that stood out as particularly bonkers: a sword-wielding ninja who was entirely on fire, and needed to be put out with an extinguisher off stage during the song. Admittedly, we've never seen a stage show featuring someone totally engulfed in flame, but at the same time there's kind of a reason for that.
- Jack Antonoff Just Eating a Banana
During Katy Perry's opening monologue, the MTV cameras cut to the crowd...and what they got was musician Jack Antonoff casually eating an banana and looking decidedly disinterested. It was wonderfully weird.
- Lorde's Interpretive Space Dance
So Lorde came out and did an interpretive dance set to "Homemade Dynamite" while wearing a silver dress that looked like it was inspired by duct tape. Oh, and she didn't sing a single word. As it turns out, Lorde had a really terrible flu which could account for the fact that she didn't sing, so let's give her props for still getting out there and giving it her best.
- Cardi B's Wardrobe Malfunction
As the rapper and reality star was introducing Demi Lovato, things got real risqué real quick as she started to slip out of her already-revealing gown. Producers must have realized how close they were getting to a potential full-blown wardrobe malfunction and cut away to a random shot of the audience for a few seconds, and when they cut back, Cardi was just holding her hand over her top for top for dear life.