2017 MTV Video Music Awards: The Complete Winners List
The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards are officially here!
The Katy Perry-hosted awards show kicked off on Sunday at the Forum in Inglewood, California, rewarding our favorite artists with the coveted Moonperson statue.
MTV Video Music Awards 2017 Cheat Sheet: Everything You Need to Know!
Perry headed into the show with five nominations to her name, tying with The Weeknd, but it was Kendrick Lamar who led the pack with eight nods.
Find out who won big below.
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”
Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”
Alessia Cara – “Scars to Your Beautiful”
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
The Weeknd – “Reminder”
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bruno Mars
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran
Ariana Grande
The Weeknd
Lorde
BEST NEW ARTIST
Khalid Kodak
Black SZA
Young M.A
Julia Michaels
Noah Cyrus
BEST COLLABORATION
Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez – “We Don’t Talk Anymore”
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – “Broccoli”
The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – “Closer”
Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean – “Feels”
Zayn & Taylor Swift – “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)”
BEST POP
Shawn Mendes – “Treat You Better”
Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”
Harry Styles – “Sign Of The Times”
**WINNER**Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – “Down”
Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained to the Rhythm”
Miley Cyrus – “Malibu”
BEST HIP HOP
Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”
Big Sean – “Bounce Back”
Chance the Rapper – “Same Drugs"
D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – “Broccoli”
Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad & Boujee”
DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne – “I’m the One”
BEST DANCE
Zedd and Alessia Cara – “Stay”
Kygo x Selena Gomez – “It Ain’t Me”
Calvin Harris – “My Way”
Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber and MØ – “Cold Water”
Afrojack ft. Ty Dolla $ign – “Gone”
BEST ROCK
Coldplay – “A Head Full of Dreams”
Fall Out Boy – “Young and Menace”
Twenty One Pilots – “Heavydirtysoul”
Green Day – “Bang Bang”
Foo Fighters – “Run”
BEST FIGHT AGAINST THE SYSTEM
Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson – “Black SpiderMan” (Race & LGBTQ)
The Hamilton Mixtape – “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)” (Immigration)
Big Sean – “Light” (Race)
Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful” (Body image)
Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley – “Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL” (Environment)
John Legend – “Surefire” (Immigration & Anti-Muslim hate)
MORE: Kendrick Lamar, Katy Perry and The Weeknd Lead 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Nominations -- See the Full List!
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (Scott Cunningham)
Imagine Dragons – “Thunder” (Matthew Wise)
Ed Sheeran – “Castle on the Hill” (Steve Annis)
DJ Shadow ft. Run The Jewels – “Nobody Speak” (David Proctor)
Halsey – “Now or Never” (Kristof Brandl)
BEST DIRECTION
Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (Dave Meyers & the little homies)
Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained to the Rhythm” (Mathew Cullen)
Bruno Mars – “24K Magic” (Cameron Duddy & Bruno Mars)
Alessia Cara – “Scars to Your Beautiful” (Aaron A)
The Weeknd – “Reminder” (Glenn Michael)
BEST ART DIRECTION
Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (Spencer Graves)
Bruno Mars – “24K Magic” (Alex Delgado)
Katy Perry ft. Migos – “Bon Appetit” (Natalie Groce)
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts” (Damian Fyffe)
The Weeknd – “Reminder” (Creative Director: Lamar C Taylor / Co-creative Director: Christo Anesti)
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (Company: Timber/Lead: Jonah Hall)
A Tribe Called Quest – “Dis Generation” (Company: Bemo/Lead: Brandon Hirzel)
KYLE ft. Lil Yachty – “iSpy” (Company: Gloria FX/Leads: Max Colt & Tomash Kuzmytskyi)
Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained to the Rhythm” (Company: MIRADA)
Harry Styles – “Sign Of the Times” (Company: ONE MORE/Lead: Cédric Nivoliez)
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
**WINNER**Kanye West – “Fade” (Teyana Taylor, Guapo, Jae Blaze & Derek ‘Bentley’ Watkins)
Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj – “Side to Side” (Brian & Scott Nicholson)
Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (Dave Meyers)
Sia – “The Greatest” (Ryan Heffington)
Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – “Down” (Sean Bankhead)
BEST EDITING
Future – “Mask Off” (Vinnie Hobbs of VHPost)
Young Thug – “Wyclef Jean” (Ryan Staake & Eric Degliomini)
Lorde – “Green Light” (Nate Gross of Exile Edit)
The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – “Closer” (Jennifer Kennedy)
The Weeknd – “Reminder” (Red Barbaza)
SONG OF THE SUMMER
Ed Sheeran — “Shape of You”
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee (featuring Justin Bieber) — “Despacito (Remix)”
**WINNER**Lil Uzi Vert — “XO Tour Llif3”
Shawn Mendes — “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back”
Fifth Harmony (featuring Gucci Mane) — “Down”
Camila Cabello (featuring Quavo) — “OMG”
DJ Khaled (featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller) — “Wild Thoughts”
Demi Lovato — “Sorry Not Sorry”