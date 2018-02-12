2018 American Music Awards Move to New Night!

The American Music Awards are moving to a new night!

The fan-voted awards show, which recognizes and honors artists in all genres of music, will be airing live on Tuesday, Oct. 9.

The show -- which aired in the past on a Sunday and in November -- will feature a number of performances from some of the hottest talent in the music industry.

The 2017 AMAs saw a few of the most amazing live performances in recent memory, including a death-defying stunt by Pink, who sang while hanging sideways and delivering feats of acrobatic prowess on the side of the 34-floor JW Marriott hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

American Music Awards

The show was also dominated by Korean pop supergroup BTS, who became the first Korean boy band to perform at the AMAs when they made their U.S. television debut with a performance of their hit single "DNA."

The 2018 American Music Awards air Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Check out the video below for some of the best moments from last year's amazing AMA spectacular.

