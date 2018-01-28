2018 GRAMMY Performers: All the Musical Acts & What to Expect!

Trippin’ on Despacito! Sunday night’s 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards might make some stars’ dreams come true by winning golden gramophones, but it’s also going to be a musical extravaganza for viewers.

The newly announced retiree, Elton John, will take the stage with Miley Cyrus two days ahead of his “Elton John: I’m Still Standing – A GRAMMY Salute” tribute concert. At the show, John and his longtime writing partner, Bernie Taupin, are receiving the Recording Academy President’s Merit Award.

“I love Miley,” John told ET earlier this week. “I just asked her if she’d do it with me, and she said, ‘Yes.’ She’s going to be on the TV special as well.”

When you're performing with Sir Elton John in..... 1 day!!!!!! Sunday! Tune into The Grammys! So many SICK performances! Can't wait to be there / I MUST meet @iamcardib just sayinnnnn' 🖤🖤🖤 #BitchIsBackpic.twitter.com/GVAmUCTqGB — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 27, 2018

Some of this past year’s biggest hits will also be performed live for viewers across the country. Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee are set to perform with Zuleyka Rivera. They will be swaying their hips to their chart-topping single, “Despacito.”

"I'm a little nervous, I'm not gonna lie," Fonsi revealed to ET prior to the performance. "This is really big. Not only for me, but for Latin music in general, to be able to sing a song in Spanish for the big show. I'm really proud to be here."

Similarly Alessia Cara, Khalid and Logic are set to perform, and it’s likely the group will be jamming out to Logic’s song, “1-800-273-8255.” Rihanna, DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller are sure to sing their hit “Wild Thoughts.”

Bruno Mars and Cardi B are expected to share their throwback anthem “Finesse” with the crowd at Madison Square Garden. Cardi B is nominated for two GRAMMYs and spoke this past week about her hopes for the show.

“What I am most excited to see on the GRAMMYs Sunday is just , like, me hopefully winning an award,” the 25-year-old rapper told ET. “Like, what else?”

Some of this year’s top artists will also be belting out their hits solo, including Pink, who has one nomination this year, six-time GRAMMY winner Lady Gaga, and four-time GRAMMY winner Sam Smith. Many of this year’s nominees will also take the stage, including SZA, who has earned five nominations and who is taking the GRAMMYs stage for the first time.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar is also set to wow the audience while he waits to see if he’ll win in any of the seven categories he’s nominated in. In the past four years he’s picked up seven GRAMMY Awards for his work.

There will be several first-time performers, including Kesha, who made a musical comeback this year, and Childish Gambino. The “Praying” singer is nominated for two GRAMMYs, while the rapper is up for five. There will also be some seasoned artists like Sting, U2, and country group Little Big Town performing at the televised show.

Legendary country singer Emmylou Harris, who is picking up this year’s Lifetime Achievement GRAMMY Award – her 14th! – is teaming up with Chris Stapleton, who is up for three awards this year.

Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt is collaborating with Broadway legend Patti LuPone for a reprisal of her 1981 GRAMMY performance of “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina” in celebration of the show’s return to New York City after 15 years.

There will also be some somber performances. Gary Clark Jr. and Jon Batiste are remembering Chuck Berry and Fats Domino with tribute soulful tribute performances. And the Brothers Osbourne, Maren Morris and Eric Church will sing in honor of those lost in Las Vegas at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

The 2018 GRAMMY Awards will air live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on CBS.

For more from the GRAMMYs preparations, watch the clip below.

