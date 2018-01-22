2018 GRAMMYs: How to Watch, Who's Hosting & More

It's almost time for the 60th Annual Grammy Awards!



In anticipation of music's biggest night, ET's rounded up everything you need to know ahead of the awards show on Jan. 28.



What Time Do the GRAMMYs Start?: The telecast airs live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on CBS.

Why Is the Show Taking Place in New York This Year?: Normally held at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, the Recording Academy announced last May that it would be moving its awards show to the Big Apple for the first time since 2003. According to a press release, NYC mayor Bill de Blasio and his team have been "working tirelessly" to get the GRAMMYs back in their city, as it is a massive economic benefit, estimated to bring in $200 million.



"Playing host to the music industry's marquee awards show is a unique creative, artistic and economic boon to the rich cultural fabric of our city," de Blasio said at the time. "We welcome the GRAMMY Awards back to New York City with open arms and we look forward to continuing to partner with a music industry that supports access and empowerment in the arts."

Who's Hosting?: The Late Late Show's James Corden will play master of ceremonies for a second time. He made his debut last year when he replaced LL Cool J, who had previously hosted the ceremony for five years in a row.

Fashion Predictions: If the Golden Globes and SAG Awards are any indication of what the stars will be wearing to the GRAMMYs red carpet, expect to see plenty of vivid colors, emerald accessories, jumpsuits and sparkles.



When it comes to creativity, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Pink and Kesha never disappoint, so we already know they'll wow us with a variety of chic, over-the-top ensembles.



We're also looking forward to what rapper Cardi B will rock, as she's another artist who isn't afraid to make a statement by creating her own bold trends. Our fingers are also crossed for a Beyonce sighting, as her husband, JAY-Z, is nominated in multiple categories.

Who's performing?: Get ready for a night of collaborations! Rihanna will take the stage with DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller to perform their catchy summer hit, "Wild Thoughts." Cardi B and Bruno Mars are also teamed up, and will most likely belt out their retro-flavored remixed version of "Finesse." Additionally, get ready for a sure-to-be awesome performance from Miley Cyrus and Elton John, along with a trio performance of the suicide prevention anthem, "1-800-273-8255," from Alessia Cara, Khalid and Logic.



Pink will also grace the stage, and judging from her epic, gravity-defying performance at the American Music Awards last November, we have no doubt that she'll do something extraordinary.



But will her onstage antics rock as much as Lady Gaga's, who will perform a track from her latest album, Joanne? Only time will tell!



Other performers include Kendrick Lamar, Kesha, Sam Smith, SZA, U2, Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi, Childish Gambino, Little Big Town, Patti LuPone and Ben Platt.

Who's Presenting?: The Recording Academy has yet to release the full list of presenters, but keep checking back here for all the latest updates.

Notable Nominations: Leading the nominations pool this year is JAY-Z, who received eight total nods including one for Album of the Year for the first time ever. Kendrick Lamar is up for the same accolade, following the rapper close behind with seven total nominations. The two will also go head to head in the Record of the Year, Rap Album, Music Video, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap/Sung Performance categories.



ET predicts the battle for Best New Artist will also be a close race, as Alessia Cara, Khalid, Lil Uzi Vert, Julia Michaels and SZA are all up for the award.



See the full list of nominees HERE.

Record of the Year vs. Song of the Year -- What's the Difference?: Song of the Year honors the songwriter(s), while Record of the Year honors those who recorded the song (i.e. the artist(s), producer(s), recording engineer(s) and/or mixer(s)).

Special Tributes: Music's biggest night will honor the victims of the Las Vegas shooting with a tribute performance from country stars Eric Church, Maren Morris and Brothers Osborne. All three acts were performers at the Route 91 Harvest Festival last October, when a man opened fire from the Mandalay Bay Hotel on day three of the outdoor concert event, killing at least 58 people and injuring hundreds.



"Live music events have always provided a safe space for fans to gather in a shared celebration of music. Sadly, that wasn’t always the case this past year," Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement. "We believe it’s incredibly important to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in these senseless tragedies and to remind musicians and music lovers alike that live music will continue to be a powerful force that unites us all."



