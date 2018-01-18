2018 GRAMMYs Will Include Tribute Performance to Las Vegas Shooting Victims

Eric Church, Maren Morris and Brothers Osborne will come together to play a special performance at the 2018 GRAMMY Awards in tribute to the victims of the deadly Las Vegas shooting.

All were performers at the Route 91 Harvest Festival last year, a three-day country music event in the shadow of the Mandalay Bay Hotel. On Oct. 1, 2017, the last day of the festival, a man opened fire from that very hotel as Jason Aldean performed, killing at least 58 people and injuring hundreds.

"Live music events have always provided a safe space for fans to gather in a shared celebration of music. Sadly, that wasn’t always the case this past year," Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement. "We believe it’s incredibly important to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in these senseless tragedies and to remind musicians and music lovers alike that live music will continue to be a powerful force that unites us all."

Brothers Osborne are nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "It Ain't My Fault" and past GRAMMY winner Maren Morris is nominated for Best Country Solo Performance for "I Could Use a Love Song." Eric Church has been nominated for seven GRAMMY Awards.

"In many ways, our show encapsulates the year in music,” Ken Ehrlich, executive producer of the GRAMMY Awards said. "Although that usually means a focus on achievement and excellence, sadly, last year was marred by a number of senseless tragedies that took place at live music events. We didn’t feel like we’d be doing our jobs if we didn’t reflect on these tremendous losses.”

The GRAMMYs, hosted by James Corden, will air Sunday, Jan. 28, at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Watch Carrie Underwood's emotional tribute to victims of the Las Vegas shooting below.



