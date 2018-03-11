2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards: See the Red Carpet Arrivals!

The music world's brightest stars shone on the red carpet at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday!

From daring dresses to stunning suits, and everything in between, celebs stepped out in style at the epic event, held at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on March 11.

Hailey Baldwin stunned in a low-cut bodysuit with a shimmering silver fringe, Camila Cabello opted for a sheer black top and colorful, printed skirt, while the Olympic bronze medal-winning #ShibSibs strutted their stuff off the ice, walking the carpet together. Maia Shibutani, 23, donned a flowy, floral-print gown while her brother, Alex, 26, looked suave and stylish in an all-black ensemble with a leather jacket.

This Is Us star Lonnie Chavis also hit the carpet in a leather jacket, with dark jeans and a white button-down shirt, while ET's Keltie Knight rocked a ruffled, leopard-print Saint Laurent minidress.

Click through the gallery below to see all the red carpet arrivals, including looks from and more!

