2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards: The Complete Winners List

The 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at The Forum in Inglewood, California, kicked off with a bang on Sunday!

The hottest music artists and acts reunited to celebrate the best in radio with performances by Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Maroon 5, Camila Cabello, Charlie Puth and the Backstreet Boys.

Rock band Bon Jovi will be honored with the first annual iHeartRadio Icon Award, Chance the Rapper is set to recieve the iHeartRadio Innovator Award and Cabello will accept the iHeartRadio Fangirls Award.

With Rihanna, The Chainsmokers, Bruno Mars, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and more leading the pool with nominations in multiple categories, see which of your favorites took home trophies below.

SONG OF THE YEAR



"Despacito" - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber

"Shape of You" - Ed Sheeran *WINNER*

"Something Just Like This" - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

"That's What I Like" - Bruno Mars

Wild Thoughts" - DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller



FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR



Alessia Cara

Halsey

Pink

Rihanna

Taylor Swift *WINNER*



MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR



Bruno Mars

Charlie Puth

Ed Sheeran *WINNER*

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd





BEST DUO/GROUP OF THE YEAR



Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5 *WINNER*

Migos

Portugal. The Man

The Chainsmokers





BEST COLLABORATION



"Despacito" - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber

"Don't Wanna Know" - Maroon 5 feat. Kendrick Lamar

"Something Just Like This" - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay *WINNER*

"Stay" - Zedd and Alessia Cara

"Wild Thoughts" - DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller





BEST NEW POP ARTIST



Camila Cabello

Julia Michaels

Liam Payne

Logic

Niall Horan *WINNER*





ALTERNATIVE ROCK SONG OF THE YEAR



"Believer" - Imagine Dragons

"Feel It Still" - Portugal. The Man *WINNER*

"Thunder" - Imagine Dragons

"Walk on Water" - Thirty Seconds To Mars

"Wish I Knew You" - The Revivalists





ALTERNATIVE ROCK ARTIST OF THE YEAR



Cage The Elephant

Imagine Dragons *WINNER*

Judah & The Lion

Kings of Leon

Portugal. The Man





BEST NEW ROCK/ALTERNATIVE ROCK ARTIST



Greta Van Fleet

Judah & The Lion *WINNER*

K.Flay

Rag'n'Bone Man

The Revivalists





ROCK SONG OF THE YEAR



"Go to War" - Nothing More

"Help" - Papa Roach

"Run" - Foo Fighters *WINNER*

"Rx (Medicate)"" - Theory of a Deadman

"Song #3" - Stone Sour





ROCK ARTIST OF THE YEAR



Foo Fighters

Highly Suspect

Metallica *WINNER*

Papa Roach

Royal Blood





COUNTRY SONG OF THE YEAR



"Body Like A Back Road" - Sam Hunt *WINNER*

"Dirt on My Boots" - Jon Pardi

"Hurricane" - Luke Combs

"Small Town Boy" - Dustin Lynch

"Unforgettable" - Thomas Rhett





COUNTRY ARTIST OF THE YEAR



Blake Shelton

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett *WINNER*





BEST NEW COUNTRY ARTIST



Brett Young

Jon Pardi

Kane Brown

Lauren Alaina

Luke Combs *WINNER*





DANCE SONG OF THE YEAR



"It Ain't Me" - Kygo and Selena Gomez

"No Promises" - Cheat Codes feat. Demi Lovato

"Rockabye" - Clean Bandit and Anne-Marie feat. Sean Paul

"Something Just Like This" - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

"Stay" - Zedd and Alessia Cara *WINNER*





DANCE ARTIST OF THE YEAR



Calvin Harris

Cheat Codes

Kygo

The Chainsmokers *WINNER*

Zedd





HIP-HOP SONG OF THE YEAR



"Bad and Boujee" - Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert

"Bodak Yellow" - Cardi B

"HUMBLE." - Kendrick Lamar

"Rockstar" - Post Malone

"Wild Thoughts" - DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller *WINNER*





HIP-HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR



DJ Khaled

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar *WINNER*

Migos





BEST NEW HIP-HOP ARTIST



21 Savage

Cardi B *WINNER*

GoldLink

Lil Uzi Vert

Playboi Carti





R&B SONG OF THE YEAR



"B.E.D." - Jacquees

"Location" - Khalid

"Love Galore" - SZA feat. Travis Scott

"Redbone" - Childish Gambino

"That's What I Like" - Bruno Mars *WINNER*





R&B ARTIST OF THE YEAR



Bruno Mars *WINNER*

Childish Gambino

Khalid

Rihanna

The Weeknd





BEST NEW R&B ARTIST



6LACK

Kehlani

Kevin Ross

Khalid *WINNER*

SZA





LATIN SONG OF THE YEAR



"Despacito" - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee *WINNER*

"El Amante" - Nicky Jam

"Hey DJ" - CNCO

"Mi Gente" - J Balvin feat. Willy William

"Súbeme La Radio" - Enrique Iglesias





LATIN ARTIST OF THE YEAR



CNCO

J Balvin

Luis Fonsi *WINNER*

Nicky Jam

Shakira





BEST NEW LATIN ARTIST



Abraham Mateo *WINNER*

Bad Bunny

Danny Ocean

Karol G

Ozuna



PRODUCER OF THE YEAR



Andrew "Pop" Wansel and Warren "Oak" Felder

Andrew Watt

Benny Blanco

Justin Tranter

Steve Mac



BEST LYRICS

*Socially Voted Category



"Bodak Yellow" - Cardi B

"Despacito" - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee

"There’s Nothing Holding Me Back" - Shawn Mendes

"Look What You Made Me Do" - Taylor Swift

"Perfect" - Ed Sheeran

"Slow Hands" - Niall Horan *WINNER*





BEST COVER SONG

*Socially Voted Category



"All We Got" - Shawn Mendes

"Bad Liar" - HAIM

"Issues" - Niall Horan

"Lost" - Khalid

"Say You Won't Let Go" - Camila Cabello and Machine Gun Kelly

"The Chain" - Harry Styles *WINNER*

"Touch" - Ed Sheeran

"The Tribute Song" - Thirty Seconds To Mars





BEST FAN ARMY

*Socially Voted Category



Arianators - Ariana Grande

Beliebers - Justin Bieber

BTS - BTS *WINNER*

Camilizers - Camila Cabello

EXO-L - EXO

Harmonizers - Fifth Harmony

Lovatics - Demi Lovato

Mendes Army - Shawn Mendes

Mixers - Little Mix

Selenators - Selena Gomez

Smilers - Miley Cyrus

Swifties - Taylor Swift





BEST MUSIC VIDEO

*Socially Voted Category



"Bad Liar" - Selena Gomez

"Bodak Yellow" - Cardi B

"Despacito" - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee

"I'm the One" - DJ Khaled

"Look What You Made Me Do" - Taylor Swift

"Malibu" - Miley Cyrus

"New Rules" - Dua Lipa

"Shape of You" - Ed Sheeran

"Sign of the Times" - Harry Styles *WINNER*

"Sorry Not Sorry" - Demi Lovato

"Swish Swish" - Katy Perry

"That's What I Like" - Bruno Mars

"There's Nothing Holding Me Back" - Shawn Mendes





SOCIAL STAR AWARD

*Socially Voted Category



Andrew Huang

Anitta

Christian Collins

Conor Maynard

dodie

Gabbie Hanna

JoJo Siwa

Mariah Belgrod

Max & Harvey

RoomieOfficial





CUTEST MUSICIAN'S PET

*Socially Voted Category



Batman - Demi Lovato

Bear Rexha - Bebe Rexha

Nugget - Katy Perry

Olivia - Taylor Swift

Pig Pig - Miley Cyrus

Toulouse - Ariana Grande *WINNER*





BEST BOY BAND

*Socially Voted Category



AJR

BTS *WINNER*

CNCO

In Real Life

PRETTYMUCH

The Vamps

Why Don’t We





BEST SOLO BREAKOUT

*Socially Voted Category



Camila Cabello

Harry Styles

Liam Payne

Louis Tomlinson *WINNER*

Niall Horan





BEST REMIX

*Socially Voted Category



"Bon Appétit" - Katy Perry, Migos and 3LAU

"Despacito" - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber

"do re mi" " - blackbear feat. Gucci Mane

"Friends" - Justin Bieber and BloodPop with Julia Michaels

"Havana" - Camila Cabello and Daddy Yankee

"Homemade Dynamite" - Lorde, Khalid, Post Malone and SZA

"May I Have This Dance" - Francis & The Lights featuring Chance The Rapper

"Mi Gente" - J Balvin and Willy William feat. Beyoncé

"Reggaetón Lento" - CNCO and Little Mix *WINNER*

