2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards: The Complete Winners List
The 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at The Forum in Inglewood, California, kicked off with a bang on Sunday!
The hottest music artists and acts reunited to celebrate the best in radio with performances by Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Maroon 5, Camila Cabello, Charlie Puth and the Backstreet Boys.
Rock band Bon Jovi will be honored with the first annual iHeartRadio Icon Award, Chance the Rapper is set to recieve the iHeartRadio Innovator Award and Cabello will accept the iHeartRadio Fangirls Award.
With Rihanna, The Chainsmokers, Bruno Mars, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and more leading the pool with nominations in multiple categories, see which of your favorites took home trophies below.
SONG OF THE YEAR
"Despacito" - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
"Shape of You" - Ed Sheeran *WINNER*
"Something Just Like This" - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
"That's What I Like" - Bruno Mars
Wild Thoughts" - DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Alessia Cara
Halsey
Pink
Rihanna
Taylor Swift *WINNER*
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bruno Mars
Charlie Puth
Ed Sheeran *WINNER*
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
BEST DUO/GROUP OF THE YEAR
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5 *WINNER*
Migos
Portugal. The Man
The Chainsmokers
BEST COLLABORATION
"Despacito" - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
"Don't Wanna Know" - Maroon 5 feat. Kendrick Lamar
"Something Just Like This" - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay *WINNER*
"Stay" - Zedd and Alessia Cara
"Wild Thoughts" - DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller
BEST NEW POP ARTIST
Camila Cabello
Julia Michaels
Liam Payne
Logic
Niall Horan *WINNER*
ALTERNATIVE ROCK SONG OF THE YEAR
"Believer" - Imagine Dragons
"Feel It Still" - Portugal. The Man *WINNER*
"Thunder" - Imagine Dragons
"Walk on Water" - Thirty Seconds To Mars
"Wish I Knew You" - The Revivalists
ALTERNATIVE ROCK ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Cage The Elephant
Imagine Dragons *WINNER*
Judah & The Lion
Kings of Leon
Portugal. The Man
BEST NEW ROCK/ALTERNATIVE ROCK ARTIST
Greta Van Fleet
Judah & The Lion *WINNER*
K.Flay
Rag'n'Bone Man
The Revivalists
ROCK SONG OF THE YEAR
"Go to War" - Nothing More
"Help" - Papa Roach
"Run" - Foo Fighters *WINNER*
"Rx (Medicate)"" - Theory of a Deadman
"Song #3" - Stone Sour
ROCK ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Foo Fighters
Highly Suspect
Metallica *WINNER*
Papa Roach
Royal Blood
COUNTRY SONG OF THE YEAR
"Body Like A Back Road" - Sam Hunt *WINNER*
"Dirt on My Boots" - Jon Pardi
"Hurricane" - Luke Combs
"Small Town Boy" - Dustin Lynch
"Unforgettable" - Thomas Rhett
COUNTRY ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Blake Shelton
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett *WINNER*
BEST NEW COUNTRY ARTIST
Brett Young
Jon Pardi
Kane Brown
Lauren Alaina
Luke Combs *WINNER*
DANCE SONG OF THE YEAR
"It Ain't Me" - Kygo and Selena Gomez
"No Promises" - Cheat Codes feat. Demi Lovato
"Rockabye" - Clean Bandit and Anne-Marie feat. Sean Paul
"Something Just Like This" - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
"Stay" - Zedd and Alessia Cara *WINNER*
DANCE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Calvin Harris
Cheat Codes
Kygo
The Chainsmokers *WINNER*
Zedd
HIP-HOP SONG OF THE YEAR
"Bad and Boujee" - Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert
"Bodak Yellow" - Cardi B
"HUMBLE." - Kendrick Lamar
"Rockstar" - Post Malone
"Wild Thoughts" - DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller *WINNER*
HIP-HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
DJ Khaled
Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar *WINNER*
Migos
BEST NEW HIP-HOP ARTIST
21 Savage
Cardi B *WINNER*
GoldLink
Lil Uzi Vert
Playboi Carti
R&B SONG OF THE YEAR
"B.E.D." - Jacquees
"Location" - Khalid
"Love Galore" - SZA feat. Travis Scott
"Redbone" - Childish Gambino
"That's What I Like" - Bruno Mars *WINNER*
R&B ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bruno Mars *WINNER*
Childish Gambino
Khalid
Rihanna
The Weeknd
BEST NEW R&B ARTIST
6LACK
Kehlani
Kevin Ross
Khalid *WINNER*
SZA
LATIN SONG OF THE YEAR
"Despacito" - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee *WINNER*
"El Amante" - Nicky Jam
"Hey DJ" - CNCO
"Mi Gente" - J Balvin feat. Willy William
"Súbeme La Radio" - Enrique Iglesias
LATIN ARTIST OF THE YEAR
CNCO
J Balvin
Luis Fonsi *WINNER*
Nicky Jam
Shakira
BEST NEW LATIN ARTIST
Abraham Mateo *WINNER*
Bad Bunny
Danny Ocean
Karol G
Ozuna
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Andrew "Pop" Wansel and Warren "Oak" Felder
Andrew Watt
Benny Blanco
Justin Tranter
Steve Mac
BEST LYRICS
*Socially Voted Category
"Bodak Yellow" - Cardi B
"Despacito" - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee
"There’s Nothing Holding Me Back" - Shawn Mendes
"Look What You Made Me Do" - Taylor Swift
"Perfect" - Ed Sheeran
"Slow Hands" - Niall Horan *WINNER*
BEST COVER SONG
*Socially Voted Category
"All We Got" - Shawn Mendes
"Bad Liar" - HAIM
"Issues" - Niall Horan
"Lost" - Khalid
"Say You Won't Let Go" - Camila Cabello and Machine Gun Kelly
"The Chain" - Harry Styles *WINNER*
"Touch" - Ed Sheeran
"The Tribute Song" - Thirty Seconds To Mars
BEST FAN ARMY
*Socially Voted Category
Arianators - Ariana Grande
Beliebers - Justin Bieber
BTS - BTS *WINNER*
Camilizers - Camila Cabello
EXO-L - EXO
Harmonizers - Fifth Harmony
Lovatics - Demi Lovato
Mendes Army - Shawn Mendes
Mixers - Little Mix
Selenators - Selena Gomez
Smilers - Miley Cyrus
Swifties - Taylor Swift
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
*Socially Voted Category
"Bad Liar" - Selena Gomez
"Bodak Yellow" - Cardi B
"Despacito" - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee
"I'm the One" - DJ Khaled
"Look What You Made Me Do" - Taylor Swift
"Malibu" - Miley Cyrus
"New Rules" - Dua Lipa
"Shape of You" - Ed Sheeran
"Sign of the Times" - Harry Styles *WINNER*
"Sorry Not Sorry" - Demi Lovato
"Swish Swish" - Katy Perry
"That's What I Like" - Bruno Mars
"There's Nothing Holding Me Back" - Shawn Mendes
SOCIAL STAR AWARD
*Socially Voted Category
Andrew Huang
Anitta
Christian Collins
Conor Maynard
dodie
Gabbie Hanna
JoJo Siwa
Mariah Belgrod
Max & Harvey
RoomieOfficial
CUTEST MUSICIAN'S PET
*Socially Voted Category
Batman - Demi Lovato
Bear Rexha - Bebe Rexha
Nugget - Katy Perry
Olivia - Taylor Swift
Pig Pig - Miley Cyrus
Toulouse - Ariana Grande *WINNER*
BEST BOY BAND
*Socially Voted Category
AJR
BTS *WINNER*
CNCO
In Real Life
PRETTYMUCH
The Vamps
Why Don’t We
BEST SOLO BREAKOUT
*Socially Voted Category
Camila Cabello
Harry Styles
Liam Payne
Louis Tomlinson *WINNER*
Niall Horan
BEST REMIX
*Socially Voted Category
"Bon Appétit" - Katy Perry, Migos and 3LAU
"Despacito" - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
"do re mi" " - blackbear feat. Gucci Mane
"Friends" - Justin Bieber and BloodPop with Julia Michaels
"Havana" - Camila Cabello and Daddy Yankee
"Homemade Dynamite" - Lorde, Khalid, Post Malone and SZA
"May I Have This Dance" - Francis & The Lights featuring Chance The Rapper
"Mi Gente" - J Balvin and Willy William feat. Beyoncé
"Reggaetón Lento" - CNCO and Little Mix *WINNER*
