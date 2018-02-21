2018 Olympics: U.S. Women's Hockey Team Beats Canada to Win First Gold Medal in 20 Years

Team USA takes home the gold!



The United States women's ice hockey team beat Canada 3-2 in the 2018 Olympics championship matchup in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Wednesday. A goal by Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson in the sixth round of the sudden death overtime shootout, which lasted 20 minutes, gave the U.S. its victory.



This was the first gold medal for the U.S. since 1998, when the first women's hockey tournament in Olympic history was played in Nagano, Japan.

Equally as cool? This win came on the anniversary of the Miracle on Ice, when the U.S. men's hockey team beat the Soviet Union during the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, New York.



The United States and Canada have been extremely dominant since women's hockey became part of the Olympics. The two teams are the only ones to have earned gold medals in the sport, with Canada winning gold in the last four, while the Americans took home silver in all but the 2006 matchup.



Celebs like Olivia Munn, Elizabeth Banks and Leslie Jones, as well as several of the U.S. team's fellow Olympians like the Shibutani siblings, were plenty excited to bask in the win alongside the elated U.S. athletes.

CONGRATS to the US Women’s Hockey team for bringing home the GOLD for the first time in 20 years!!!!! You make us all so proud 🥇🇺🇸❤️💙🙌👊👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/L9LmdLGEIG — om (@oliviamunn) February 22, 2018

So so so ridiculously overjoyed for them!!! They’re such good friends, amazing teammates, and great ambassadors for their sport, and @TeamUSA. — Alex Shibutani (@AlexShibutani) February 22, 2018

What a TEAM!! Grit and heart @usahockey and @TeamUSA ! Thank you!! Pure GOLD! — Mia Hamm (@MiaHamm) February 22, 2018

Sorry, purists. Hockey shootouts are plenty exciting. Perfect ending! #USAvsCAN — Cousin Sal (@TheCousinSal) February 22, 2018

The medal ceremony had just as many people talking on Twitter as the win itself did, as one Canadian player took her silver medal off just seconds after it was placed around her neck.

Medal was hardly around her neck before she took it off.#TeamCanada#TeamUSApic.twitter.com/H4C4ZajcuT — David Satriano (@davidsatriano) February 22, 2018

Did anyone else see that one canadian take off her silver medal right after she recieved it? #USAvsCAN — Sam Haddad (@SamHaddad1785) February 22, 2018

Did that Canadian player really just rip her silver medal off her neck? Wow stay classy #USAvsCAN — Courtney (@courtAnatomy_93) February 22, 2018

Congratulations to the U.S. women's team on their big win!



For even more from the 2018 Olympics, watch the video below.





RELATED CONTENT:

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie Take Multiple Tumbles During Ski Lesson at 2018 Olympics

Lindsey Vonn Breaks Down Crying After Winning Bronze Medal at Winter Olympics

American Skater Mirai Nagasu Falls During Her Second Try at the Triple Axel at Winter Olympics

Related Gallery