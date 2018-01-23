2018 Oscar Nominations: The Complete List

The Academy has anointed their Oscars class of 2018.

Hollywood was up bright and early on Tuesday as this year's nominees were announced live from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater by Andy Serkis, Tiffany Haddish and more A-list Academy members. (Because if you have to be awake at 5:22 a.m., there's no better presenter to keep spirits high than Tiffany Haddish.)

The most-nominated film of 2018, by no small number, is Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water, which earned 13 nominations -- one shy of tying the record currently held by All About Eve, Titanic and La La Land. Dunkirk follows with eight nominations and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri trails that with seven. This year's nominations also mark plenty of milestones: Timothée Chalamet is the youngest Best Actor nominee in 75 years, while Christopher Plummer is the oldest acting nominee, ever; the first female nominee for Best Cinematography (Mudbound's Rachel Morrison), and the fifth female director (Greta Gerwig) and fifth black director (Jordan Peele) nominated for Best Director; and a record-setting 21st Oscar nomination for Meryl Streep.

This year's films truly run the gamut, ranging from horror satire Get Out to the coming-of-age dramedy Lady Bird, to creature feature The Shape of Water and Three Billboards, a two-hour showcase for Frances McDormand to show off. After an increasingly unpredictable awards season that has seen the fortunes of these films change on a seemingly daily basis, the chosen ones have finally been, well, chosen. But the race is only beginning. The Academy Awards will take place on March 4, but until then, here are your nominees:

BEST PICTURE

Call Me by Your Name

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Post

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

DIRECTING

Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan

Get Out, Jordan Peele

Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig

Phantom Thread, Paul Thomas Anderson

The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

Call Me by Your Name, James Ivory

The Disaster Artist, Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber

Logan, Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green

Molly's Game, Aaron Sorkin

Mudbound, Virgil Williams and Dee Rees

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

The Big Sick, Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani

Get Out, Jordan Peele

Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig

The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Blade Runner 2049, Roger Deakins

Darkest Hour, Bruno Delbonnel

Dunkirk, Hoyte van Hoytema

Mudbound, Rachel Morrison

The Shape of Water, Dan Laustsen

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

The Boss Baby

The Bread Winner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

Abacus:Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)

Edith+Eddie

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Heroin(e)

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

The Insult (Lebanon)

Loveless (Russia)

On Body and Soul (Hungary)

The Square (Sweden)

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

Dunkirk, Hans Zimmer

Phantom Thread, Jonny Greenwood

The Shape of Water, Alexandre Desplat

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, John Williams

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Carter Burwell

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

"Mighty River," from Mudbound

Music and Lyric by Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson

Music and Lyric by Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson "Mystery of Love," from Call Me by Your Name

Music and Lyric by Sufjan Stevens

Music and Lyric by Sufjan Stevens "Remember Me," from Coco

Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez "Stand Up for Something," from Marshall

Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Lonnie R. Lynn and Diane Warren

Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Lonnie R. Lynn and Diane Warren "This Is Me," from The Greatest Showman

Music and Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

The Eleven O'Clock

Watu Wote/All of Us

The Silent Child

DeKalb Elementary

My Nephew Emmett

FILM EDITING

Baby Driver, Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss

Dunkirk, Lee Smith

I, Tonya, Tatiana S. Riegel

The Shape of Water, Sidney Wolinsky

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Jon Gregory

SOUND EDITING

Baby Driver, Julian Slater

Blade Runner 2049, Mark Mangini, Theo Green

Dunkirk, Alex Gibson, Richard King

The Shape of Water, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ren Klyce, Matthew Wood

SOUND MIXING

Baby Driver, Mary H. Ellis, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin

Blade Runner 2049, Mac Ruth, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hephill

Dunkirk, Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo

The Shape of Water, Glen Gauthier, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Stuart Wilson, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Beauty and the Beast, Sarah Greenwood; Katie Spencer

Blade Runner 2049, Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola

Darkest Hour, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Dunkirk, Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis

The Shape of Water, Paul D. Austerberry, Jeffrey A. Melvin, Shane Vieau

COSTUME DESIGN

Beauty and the Beast, Jacqueline Durran

Darkest Hour, Jacqueline Durran

Phantom Thread, Mark Bridges

The Shape of Water, Luis Sequeira

Victoria and Abdul, Consolata Boyle

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Darkest Hour, Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick

Victoria and Abdul, Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard

Wonder, Arjen Tuiten

VISUAL EFFECTS

Blade Runner 2049, John Nelson, Paul Lambert, Richard R. Hoover, Gerd Nefzer

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner, Dan Sudick

Kong: Skull Island, Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza, Mike Meinardus

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Chris Corbould, Neal Scanlon

War for the Planet of the Apes, Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, Daniel Barrett, Joel Whist

The 90th Annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, March 4, 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST on ABC.

