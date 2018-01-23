2018 Oscar Nominations: The Complete List
The Academy has anointed their Oscars class of 2018.
Hollywood was up bright and early on Tuesday as this year's nominees were announced live from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater by Andy Serkis, Tiffany Haddish and more A-list Academy members. (Because if you have to be awake at 5:22 a.m., there's no better presenter to keep spirits high than Tiffany Haddish.)
The most-nominated film of 2018, by no small number, is Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water, which earned 13 nominations -- one shy of tying the record currently held by All About Eve, Titanic and La La Land. Dunkirk follows with eight nominations and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri trails that with seven. This year's nominations also mark plenty of milestones: Timothée Chalamet is the youngest Best Actor nominee in 75 years, while Christopher Plummer is the oldest acting nominee, ever; the first female nominee for Best Cinematography (Mudbound's Rachel Morrison), and the fifth female director (Greta Gerwig) and fifth black director (Jordan Peele) nominated for Best Director; and a record-setting 21st Oscar nomination for Meryl Streep.
This year's films truly run the gamut, ranging from horror satire Get Out to the coming-of-age dramedy Lady Bird, to creature feature The Shape of Water and Three Billboards, a two-hour showcase for Frances McDormand to show off. After an increasingly unpredictable awards season that has seen the fortunes of these films change on a seemingly daily basis, the chosen ones have finally been, well, chosen. But the race is only beginning. The Academy Awards will take place on March 4, but until then, here are your nominees:
BEST PICTURE
- Call Me by Your Name
- Get Out
- Lady Bird
- The Post
- Phantom Thread
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
- Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
- Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
- Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
- Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
- Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
- Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
- Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
- Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
- Meryl Streep, The Post
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
- Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
- Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
- Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
- Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
- Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
- Allison Janney, I, Tonya
- Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
- Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
- Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
DIRECTING
- Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan
- Get Out, Jordan Peele
- Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig
- Phantom Thread, Paul Thomas Anderson
- The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro
WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)
- Call Me by Your Name, James Ivory
- The Disaster Artist, Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber
- Logan, Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green
- Molly's Game, Aaron Sorkin
- Mudbound, Virgil Williams and Dee Rees
WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)
- The Big Sick, Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani
- Get Out, Jordan Peele
- Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig
- The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh
CINEMATOGRAPHY
- Blade Runner 2049, Roger Deakins
- Darkest Hour, Bruno Delbonnel
- Dunkirk, Hoyte van Hoytema
- Mudbound, Rachel Morrison
- The Shape of Water, Dan Laustsen
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
- The Boss Baby
- The Bread Winner
- Coco
- Ferdinand
- Loving Vincent
DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)
- Abacus:Small Enough to Jail
- Faces Places
- Icarus
- Last Men in Aleppo
- Strong Island
DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)
- Edith+Eddie
- Knife Skills
- Traffic Stop
- Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405
- Heroin(e)
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
- A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
- The Insult (Lebanon)
- Loveless (Russia)
- On Body and Soul (Hungary)
- The Square (Sweden)
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)
- Dunkirk, Hans Zimmer
- Phantom Thread, Jonny Greenwood
- The Shape of Water, Alexandre Desplat
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi, John Williams
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Carter Burwell
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)
- "Mighty River," from Mudbound
Music and Lyric by Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson
- "Mystery of Love," from Call Me by Your Name
Music and Lyric by Sufjan Stevens
- "Remember Me," from Coco
Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
- "Stand Up for Something," from Marshall
Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Lonnie R. Lynn and Diane Warren
- "This Is Me," from The Greatest Showman
Music and Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)
- Dear Basketball
- Garden Party
- Lou
- Negative Space
- Revolting Rhymes
SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)
- The Eleven O'Clock
- Watu Wote/All of Us
- The Silent Child
- DeKalb Elementary
- My Nephew Emmett
FILM EDITING
- Baby Driver, Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss
- Dunkirk, Lee Smith
- I, Tonya, Tatiana S. Riegel
- The Shape of Water, Sidney Wolinsky
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Jon Gregory
SOUND EDITING
- Baby Driver, Julian Slater
- Blade Runner 2049, Mark Mangini, Theo Green
- Dunkirk, Alex Gibson, Richard King
- The Shape of Water, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ren Klyce, Matthew Wood
SOUND MIXING
- Baby Driver, Mary H. Ellis, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin
- Blade Runner 2049, Mac Ruth, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hephill
- Dunkirk, Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo
- The Shape of Water, Glen Gauthier, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Stuart Wilson, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick
PRODUCTION DESIGN
- Beauty and the Beast, Sarah Greenwood; Katie Spencer
- Blade Runner 2049, Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola
- Darkest Hour, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
- Dunkirk, Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis
- The Shape of Water, Paul D. Austerberry, Jeffrey A. Melvin, Shane Vieau
COSTUME DESIGN
- Beauty and the Beast, Jacqueline Durran
- Darkest Hour, Jacqueline Durran
- Phantom Thread, Mark Bridges
- The Shape of Water, Luis Sequeira
- Victoria and Abdul, Consolata Boyle
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
- Darkest Hour, Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick
- Victoria and Abdul, Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard
- Wonder, Arjen Tuiten
VISUAL EFFECTS
- Blade Runner 2049, John Nelson, Paul Lambert, Richard R. Hoover, Gerd Nefzer
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner, Dan Sudick
- Kong: Skull Island, Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza, Mike Meinardus
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Chris Corbould, Neal Scanlon
- War for the Planet of the Apes, Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, Daniel Barrett, Joel Whist
The 90th Annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, March 4, 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST on ABC.
RELATED CONTENT:
Oscars Host Jimmy Kimmel Jokes 'What Could Possibly Go Wrong?' in New Awards Show Photos
2017 Oscars: The Best, Worst and Weirdest Moments of the Night
A History of Female Writers and Directors at the Oscars
Related Gallery