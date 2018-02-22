2018 Oscars Performers Announced: Mary J. Blige, Common, Gael Garcia Bernal and More!

The 2018 Oscars is pulling out the stops with their line-up of performers!

Mary J. Blige, Common and Gael Garcia Bernal are just some of the famous faces who will take the stage to perform Oscar-nominated songs at the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, the show's producers announced on Friday. Andra Day, Natalia LaFourcade, Miguel, Keala Settle and Sufjan Stevens will also be performing.

Bernal, LaFourcade and Miguel will be performing "Remember Me" from Coco, while Settle will sing "This is Me" from The Greatest Showman and Stevens will perform "Mystery of Love" from Call Me By Your Name.

Blige, who will sing "Mighty River" from Mudbound, previously confirmed to ET she would be performing at the show. "This is all beautiful. This is the thing we dream about you know," she said of her Oscars nomination and performance while at the Santa Barbara Film Festival earlier this month.

Day, meanwhile, told ET at the GRAMMYs that she was "hoping" to be able to perform "Stand Up For Something" from the Thurgood Marshall biopic, Marshall, with Common. "I just hope we can figure out how to engage with the Oscars. Not just by listening to the song, but... being inspired by the song to go out into their community," she said.

The 90th Annual Oscars -- hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel for the second consecutive year -- kick off March 4 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.

RELATED CONTENT:

More 2018 Oscars Presenters Announced: Mark Hamill, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer and More!

First Oscars Presenters Announced: Chadwick Boseman, Tom Holland, Tiffany Haddish and More

Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Fun at Epic Oscars 'Best Picture' Flub in Hilarious New Promo

Related Gallery