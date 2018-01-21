2018 Producers Guild Awards: Mary J. Blige, Gal Gadot and More Stars Go Bright and Bold on Carpet!

Sunday night was all about the people behind the scenes at the 2018 Producers Guild Awards, but that didn’t stop the stars from shining on the red carpet. While there were still plenty of stunning black ensembles after this year’s moving all-black Golden Globes looks, many celebs opted to don colorful getups at the PGAs.

From daring cutouts to a leather jumpsuit, Hollywood A-listers didn’t shy away from going bold while honoring producers of this year’s top films.

Here were the 10 best looks:

Mary J. Blige

The Golden Globe-nominated songstress brightened up the red carpet with her buttercup-yellow Elie Saab gown with a cape train.

Greta Gerwig

Gorgeous in green! The Lady Bird writer and director looked chic in a deep emerald/teal Monse gown.

Nikki Reed

The new mom went bold in a cherry red Clarité pants suit with colorful heels.

Eva Longoria

Whoa, mama! The mom-to-be looked stunning in a black mini-dress with voluminous sleeves and strappy heels.

Kerry Washington

Scandal star Washington made quite a statement in her floral-printed Paolo Sebastian Couture gown.

Jaimie Alexander

Fairytale princess! Alexander went full glam in a black and blue Christian Siriano gown.

Gal Gadot

The Wonder Woman star continued her award’s season fashion domination in a sexy cutout Armani Prive gown.

Amy Sherman-Palladino

The Gilmore Girls and Marvelous Mrs. Maisel creator went chic in an edgy white and black pants suit with a black top hat.

Reese Witherspoon

The Big Little Lies producer and star sparkled in a nude and black Dolce & Gabbana dress with scarlet heels.

Allison Williams

The Get Out star took her style game up a notch in a leather Ulyana Sergeenko jumpsuit with white floral embroidery.

