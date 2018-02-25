2018 Winter Olympics Medal Count: Team USA's Final Tally, Norway Dominates

The medals have all been handed out and the 2018 Winter Olympics from Pyeongchang, South Korea are a wrap. How did Team USA finish? Well below its medal forecast but certainly with a flourish after a historic gold from John Shuster and the curling team in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

Kyle Mack, Team USA's 20-year-old snowboarding standout, also outdid all but Canada's Sebastien Toutant in the men's big air final to start the weekend haul for Team USA.

Then Shuster etched his name into Olympic history as the country's first men's curling champion in more than a decade.

The curling win follows other thrilling gold-medal moments for the Americans. Shaun White. Chloe Kim. Kikkan Randall and Jessie Diggins. And don't forget the United States women's hockey team, which delivered the capper on the most prolific day yet for Team USA on Thursday in South Korea with a thrilling 3-2 shootout win over rival Canada for gold.

Norway cleaned up with the most total medals, while Germany and Norway tie for 14 golds -- matching the record set by Canada previously at a Winter Olympics.

Canada came in third in total golds with 11, followed by Team USA with nine gold medals. The USA also took home eight silver medals and six bronze medals for a total medal count of 23.

RELATED CONTENT:

2018 Winter Olympics: Lindsey Vonn Scatters Grandfather's Ashes Near Downhill Course

Snowboarder Kelly Clark Reveals What Life in the Olympic Village Is Really Like (Exclusive)

2018 Olympics: U.S. Women's Hockey Team Beats Canada to Win First Gold Medal in 20 Years

Related Gallery