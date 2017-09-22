The 35 Most Anticipated New Music of Fall 2017

Chris Stapleton: From a Room Vol. 2

TBD

If loving two Stapleton records in the same calendar year is wrong, we don’t want to be right… From a Room: Vol. 1 was released in May and, at the time, plans to release Vol. 2 later in the year were announced. No word yet on an exact street date.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill: Untitled Duets Album

TBD

As the country couple’s Soul2Soul tour rolls on through October, we’re still waiting on official details for their impending duets album on Sony Music Entertainment, which is expected to feature their latest song, “Speak to a Girl.”

Jennifer Lopez: Untitled Spanish-Language Album

TBD

It’s been nearly a year since J.Lo announced that she was teaming up with ex-hubby Marc Anthony to produce her forthcoming Spanish-language LP. While fans were anticipating an October 2017 release from the Bronx-born superstar, an official release date has not yet been announced. We did, however, get our first taste of the album in the form of a dance-y new single, “Ni Tu Ni Yo.”

Post Malone: Beerbongs & Bentleys

TBD

Malone hasn't come out with a release date since announcing his sophomore album at the end of last year, but the Texas-by-way-of-New York rapper finally dropped the album's lead single, "rockstar," featuring 21 Savage, which has been dominating Spotify's US, Global and Viral 50 charts.

Travis Scott & Quavo

TBD

With Quavo and Migos' at large virtual ubiquity on music features this year, the Atlanta rapper's collaboration with Scott is the newest hotly anticipated hip-hop collaboration record. While no release date has been announced, Quavo told Montreality in a recent interview that the pair have recorded over 20 tracks for the project.

Marshmello

TBD

The 21-year-old DJ looks poised to breakout from the "extravagantly masked" EDM artists category with high-profile collaborations, including one with Selena Gomez teased earlier this summer, and "Silence," Marshmello's new single with Khalid, rising on streaming charts now. No release date yet, but this one's been bubbling up for awhile and we expect a release sooner rather than later this year.

Sam Smith

TBD

Smith made his triumphant return to the spotlight earlier this month with the melancholy “Too Good at Goodbyes,” the first single from his highly anticipated sophomore album.

"There was a period, when making the record, that I was in a really bad place,’" he told Elton Johnin an interview forAttitude magazine. "‘I got dumped, which wasn’t very nice. Writing music about that kind of thing is normally like therapy for me, but when I got dumped this time 'round I just couldn’t write for about two months... My team had to force me to get into the studio, because I almost felt as if I didn’t want to do it any more. So, there were moments on there where it got a bit intense and I started to lose myself."

A release date for Smith’s next album has not yet been announced.