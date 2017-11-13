49ers Receiver Marquise Goodwin Scores Emotional Touchdown Hours After Losing His Child

Following the game, the 26-year-old NFL receiver took to Instagram to share with fans that he and his wife, Morgan Goodwin-Snow, lost a child, shortly after being born prematurely, due to complications with the birth.

"I just wanna thank those who’ve genuinely prayed for @morganakamomo & myself through out this pregnancy," Goodwin tweeted, breaking the devastating news. "Unfortunately we lost our baby boy due to some complications, and had to prematurely deliver him early this morning around 4am."

"Although we are hurt, I am grateful for the experience and grateful that God blessed me with a wife as courageous and resilient as Morgan," he added. "The pain (physically, mentally, & emotionally) that she has endured is unbelievable. Please Pray for the Goodwin family."