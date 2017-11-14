49ers Star Marquise Goodwin Honors His Wife After the Couple's Heartbreaking Loss of Their Newborn Son

Marquise Goodwin is in awe of his wife's strength.

The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver praised his spouse, Morgan, after revealing the heartbreaking news on Sunday that the couple had lost their child.

"You’re looking at strength, courage, & resiliency all in one picture," the 26-year-old NFL player wrote. "So many more words to describe my beautiful wife. I love you sweetheart #WCE #SuperBlessed."