49ers Star Marquise Goodwin Honors His Wife After the Couple's Heartbreaking Loss of Their Newborn Son
Marquise Goodwin is in awe of his wife's strength.
The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver praised his spouse, Morgan, after revealing the heartbreaking news on Sunday that the couple had lost their child.
"You’re looking at strength, courage, & resiliency all in one picture," the 26-year-old NFL player wrote. "So many more words to describe my beautiful wife. I love you sweetheart #WCE #SuperBlessed."
Goodwin's anguish played out on national television over the weekend, when the receiver caught an 83-yard touchdown pass, helping his team win their first game of the season, before breaking down in the end zone.
It wasn't until after the game on social media that Goodwin shared with fans what he and his wife had been dealing with.
On Tuesday, the 49ers tweeted that Goodwin had told them during a conference call, "There has been a tremendous amount of support. People from all different communities. Morgan and I appreciate all of the love."
"#FootballIsFamily," the team tweeted earlier. "Our hearts are with @flashg88dwin, Morgan & the entire Goodwin family."