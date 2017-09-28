50 Cent Claims Donald Trump Offered Him $500,000 for Campaign Appearance
According to 50 Cent, the Trump campaign was willing to pay big money to court the "African American vote."
The "In Da Club" rapper went on NYC's Hot 97 on Tuesday to promote his new BET sketch comedy series, 50 Central, and claimed that while Donald Trump was running for president, 50 was offered $500,000 to make an appearance for the campaign.
“Before he got elected, they were having issues with the African American vote. They wanted to pay me $500,000 as part of the campaign to just make an appearance," 50 claimed to the radio hosts. "I'm not gonna do that. That's not worth it."
During the discussion, 50 offered his thoughts on how Trump's controversial presidency has gone so far, noting that it will likely be explored in some way on the comedy show.
"It's so current that you'll probably see something," he said. "His presidency is an accident. If you were a president by accident, you might do some of the things Donald Trump is doing."
50 Central premieres Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on BET.
Meanwhile, 50 is not the only artist speaking out about Trump. Earlier this summer, singer Clay Aiken apologized for defending Trump in the past, following the commander-in-chief's controversial response to the Charlottesville protests.
