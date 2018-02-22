6 Royal Families to Follow on Social Media

When you think about the “royal family,” chances are you immediately picture William and Kate, Harry and Meghan, and of course, Queen Elizabeth II (and her corgis). In reality, there are 26 royal families around the world -- and below are just a few members you can (and should!) be following online.

1. Queen Rania of Jordan

Many people know Queen Rania by her unbelievable fashion sense and 4.1 million Instagram followers, but this 47-year-old royal is much more than just a pretty face. Before marrying King Abdullah II of Jordan in 1993, the Kuwait-born Rania was employed by Citibank and Apple Inc., and earned a degree in Business Administration from the American University in Cairo.

Now, Queen Rania keeps busy with philanthropy work and her four children: Princess Iman, 21, Princess Salma, 17, Crown Prince Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II, 23, and Prince Hasheem, 12.

2. Queen Letizia of Spain

Another queen known for her breathtaking style, Queen Letizia of Spain has been married to King Felipe VI since 2004. The couple shares two children together, Leonor and Sofía.

The former journalist/news anchor and her royal hubby made their first trip to England last July, where they had a formal welcome from Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip and a royal salute from the Guard of Honor.

La Reina preside el VII Foro contra el Cáncer «Por un enfoque integral» @aecc_eshttps://t.co/mXNbQhVQo9pic.twitter.com/ajIZLVvbEz — Casa de S.M. el Rey (@CasaReal) February 1, 2018

3. Frederik, Crown Prince of Denmark

Prince Frederik, 49, is the heir to the Danish throne and is the eldest son of Queen Margrethe II. Well known for his education and military experience, the Crown Prince holds a political science degree and studied at Harvard University for a year before graduating from Aarhus University in Denmark.

His father, Prince Henrik, recently died on Feb. 12 at age 83.

4. Queen Máxima of the Netherlands

Since meeting her husband, King Willem-Alexander, at the Seville Spring Fair in Spain in 1999, the pair has come to be known as one of the happiest royal couples around. She has admitted in interviews that when she first met her husband, he didn’t tell her that he was a prince. When he finally came clean, she thought he was joking!

Among her many activities as queen, Máxima is known as the first member of a royal family to be an open supporter of gay rights. She attended an LGBT rights conference in 2008.

5. Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden

If you aren’t familiar with Sweden’s royal family, you may recognize Crown Princess Victoria from the time that she and her husband, Prince Daniel, spent with Prince William and Kate Middleton recently. As the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took their official tour of Sweden, Victoria and Daniel were there to dine by their side and show them around -- and to schedule play dates with the kiddos, of course. While Prince William and Kate have Charlotte, 2, and George, 4, Victoria and Daniel are parents to Oscar, 1, and Estelle, 5.

6. Prince Guillaume of Luxembourg

Prince Guillaume, Hereditary Grand Duke of Luxembourg, has been heir apparent to the crown of Luxembourg since 2000. He and his wife, Stephanie, married in 2012, but don’t have any children yet.

La Grande-Duchesse et le Grand-Duc Héritier ont assisté au 8e Prix européen de la Microfinance. Le lauréat 2017 est la "Cooperativa de Ahorro y Préstamo Tosepantomin" au Mexique, représentée par M. Alvaro Aguilar Ayon. pic.twitter.com/cht7rmGYXn — Cour Grand-Ducale (@CourGrandDucale) December 1, 2017



