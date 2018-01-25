6 Stars and Their Bizarre Pets

Almost everyone has pets who are part of the family -- you could have a cat who sleeps with you every night, or perhaps you have a dog who waits for you to get home from work every day. Some celebrity pets, though, aren’t so predictable. The proud stars below have no shame in showing off their unusual furry (and not so furry) friends. Who needs a dog house when you can build a whole barn or better yet, a makeshift rainforest?

1. Jennifer Garner

Move over Kim Kardashian West, because Jennifer Garner just broke the internet when she took her pet chicken, Regina George, out for a walk.

“If there isn't a Chicken Lady Day, there really should be,” the 45-year-old actress wrote on Instagram. “Man, my life gets more exciting all the time.”

2. Reese Witherspoon

In addition to her French bulldog, Pepper, chocolate lab, Hank, and German Shepherd, Nashville, the Big Little Lies star has a full barnyard at home that includes 20 chickens, two pigs, three goats and two miniature donkeys, Honky and Tonky.

3. Tori Spelling

Tori Spelling and her husband, Dean McDermott, added to their brood of five children by welcoming a mini pig to their family last year.

“We have a new member of the family...Nutmeg,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared when they brought her home.

4. Miley Cyrus

In addition to her multiple cats and dogs, the “Malibu” singer also has a pig, affectionately named Pig.

5. Nicole Richie

Nicole Richie is definitely not living the simple life! The Great News star has a full house with her children, Harlow and Sparrow, and their pet bearded dragon, Speedy. She recently had a mini dance party while giving Speedy his first bath -- so cute!

6. Kirstie Alley

The Jenny Craig spokeswoman practically has her own rainforest at her home in L.A. with 14 pet lemurs jumping around.

