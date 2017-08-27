6 Times Pink's Daughter, Willow, Melted Our Hearts at the MTV Video Music Awards
This year's will be an extra memorable one for Pink and her family.
The "What About Us" singer attended the show at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday with her husband, Carey Hart, and their 6-year-old daughter, Willow, by her side. And although Pink was the recipient of the night's highest honor, the , no one shined brighter than her adorable mini-me.
ET's rounded up Willow's cutest moments from the awards show. See all the times she melted our hearts below!
1. When she matched with Mom and Dad
Willow was the center of attention as soon as she hit the red carpet! She wore a three-piece polka dot suit, which perfectly matched her famous parents' outfits.
2. When she teamed up with Dad for an epic photobomb
Daddy's girl! While Pink was being interviewed by MTV, Carey and Willow couldn't help themselves from getting silly in the background.
3. This cuddle fest:
While host Katy Perry was giving a speech about music bringing people together, cameras caught a precious behind-the-scenes moment between the mother-daughter duo. Willow was cuddled up close to Pink, smiling as the audience applauded Perry. She appeared to be as happy as ever while snuggled up in her mom's arms. TOO. CUTE!
4. When she gave her mom a high-five
At one point in the show, Pink took the stage to perform a medley of of her greatest hits, ranging from "Get the Party Started" to "So What" to her latest single, "What About Us," off her upcoming album, Beautiful Trauma. Singer Jamie Lynn Spears, who was watching from home, jumped on Twitter to gush over Pink's "truly incredible" performance. If you look closely at the gif she used, you can see Willow adorably giving her mama a high-five.
5. That time she knew all the words to "What About Us"
Look at that passion! And encouragement from Carey! Does it get any cuter?!?!
6. When she hilariously reacted to her mom calling her "beautiful"
When Pink accepted the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, she delivered a tremendously moving speech and shared a story about Willow. "Recently, I was driving my daughter to school and she said to me, out of the blue, 'Mama, I'm the ugliest girl I know,'" Pink explained. "She was like, 'Yeah, I look like a boy with long hair.' And my brain went to, 'Oh my God, you're 6. Where is this coming from? Who said this? Can I kick a 6-year-old's a**?'"
"Her eyes glazed over," Pink joked. "But then I said, 'I really want to know why you feel this way about yourself.'"
Willow repeated, "I look like a boy." But when Pink asked, "What do you think I look like?" Willow responded, "You're beautiful."
Pink continued on, recalling the words she said to Willow at the time, and then concluded her speech with a heartwarming message to her daughter.
"So, baby girl," she said, "We don't change. We take gravel in a shell and we make a pearl, and we help other people to change. ... You, my darling girl, are beautiful and I love you."
As serious as it was, Willow reacted in a hilarious way, opening her eyes wide and tapping her teeth. We can't wait for her to rewatch the footage of this some day when she's older. #Memories!