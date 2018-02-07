7 Celebrity Couples Who Prove Love Is Real

In the age of Instagram, Valentine's Day has turned into somewhat of a Super Bowl for couples, and we'll no doubt get our fair share of loving posts from our favorite celebrity pairings as well. From the flowers to romantic dinners to #tbt pics of "when we first met" captioned with lengthy professions of love to significant others, it seems like every year the bar gets raised for how blessed to honor your life partner on Feb. 14.

And while all love is special in its own way, there are a few star spouses who seem to really crush it when it comes to showing how much they care about each other.

With that in mind, here are seven celebrity couples who fill our feeds with all kinds of #CoupleGoals (please, please, don't let this list be cursed).

1. Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

These two are those everyday couples love goals, who look so cute together not just on red carpets, but also when going 50 tweets deep on Twitter chains with one another. Plus, they share an absolutely adorable 3-year-old daughter, Luna, with another on the way!

2. Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson

@goldenglobes Globin' it! A post shared by Rita Wilson (@ritawilson) on Jan 7, 2018 at 9:29pm PST

The biggest gripe with celeb love is how fleeting it is, which... OK, true. But one couple who laughs in the face of that assumption are Tom and Rita, who have been going strong for over 30 years! Oh, and still romancing each other like it was day one.

3. Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi

"Happy birthday to my favorite person in the world," Ellen wrote to her wife of nearly 10 years last week for her birthday, along with a rare pic of PDA between the two that almost melted our hearts.

4. Beyoncé & JAY-Z

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jan 28, 2018 at 3:10pm PST

Only Bey and Jay could go through legitimate, love-wrecking hardship, and come back not only stronger, but with two iconic albums to show for it. Plus, their growing brood of Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir Carter have turned this power couple into a burgeoning dynasty.

5. Victoria & David Beckham

I love you 🙏🏻✨Kisses x A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jul 3, 2017 at 11:26pm PDT

What is the most heartwarming about these two is watching their love grow into a tight-knit, four-child family, who seem to care as strongly for each other as Victoria and David have since day one. Brooklyn, Harper, Cruz and Romeo all make regular, adorable appearances on the heads of household's Instagram profiles!

6. Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

Say what you will about Kim and Kanye, but the fact remains: we are nearly four years into what many predicted would be another 72-day marriage for the reality star. However, Kim and the Life of Pablo artist have not only braved tough, tough struggles together, but just welcomed a third child, baby Chicago, to their growing family.

7. Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake

There might be nothing that's more relationship goals than slow dancing in a music video together, and even before Justin was a "Man of the Woods," these two have been making us go "awwww!" on the 'gram for years.

Happy Valentine's Day, y'all.

And, at the risk of tempting fate, click through the gallery below for even more celebs who have got to stay together for us to keep our faith in love.

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

Why Chrissy Teigen Hopes Baby No. 2 Is Just Like Husband John Legend (Exclusive)

Kim Kardashian Sends Taylor Swift, Blac Chyna and More 'Haters' Her Valentine's Day Perfume

Jessica Biel Gets Real About Her Sex Life With Justin Timberlake