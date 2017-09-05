7 Things to Know About ET's New Correspondent Keltie Knight

Welcome to the family, Keltie Knight!

We didn't have to look too far to find our newest correspondent; Knight has spent the last five years on ET's sister show, The Insider! In addition to her correspondent duties, Knight has built an impressive resume as a contributor on The Talk, CNN and HLN, and has co-anchored CBS's Thanksgiving Day Parade broadcast and GRAMMY Awards red carpet.

Off camera, Knight has built an audience with her hit podcast, The LadyGang, which she co-hosts with Jac Vanek and Becca Tobin, and was named Podcast of the Year in 2016.