9 Emerging Latino Artists Millennials Can’t Get Enough Of

The How to Get Away With Murder star began her career in her native country of Mexico, where she debuted on the soap opera Verano de Amor. From there, Souza worked on a number of Mexican sitcoms and movies, including the box office hit Nosotros los Nobles and Instructions Not Included. The 31-year-old actress made the crossover into English-language TV in 2014 when she joined the hit Viola Davis-starring ABC drama. Since then, she's still found time to work on films back home and passion projects.

Souza recently told ET that she admires the work that Salma Hayek, Gael Garcia Bernal and Diego Luna did in their early careers while doing Mexican films for directors like Alejandro González Iñárritu and Alfonso Cuarón.

"That was the sort of golden years of Mexican cinema that I remember in school, studying to be an actor in London as these films were coming out," Souza expressed. "So I was extremely excited because there was a lot of vibrancy coming out of Mexican cinema."

Meanwhile, fans love Souza for not only being a talented actress, but also for being a proud Latina and standing up for what she believes in.