9 Emerging Latino Artists Millennials Can’t Get Enough Of
With more than 233 million Instagram followers combined, these Latino entertainers are cementing their names in Hollywood.
As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, ET is paying tribute to this special group of actors and singers, who are not only enriching the creative arts, but also paying it forward.
Cardi B
The 24-year-old rapper -- whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar -- is currently dominating the music charts with her debut single, "Bodak Yellow," which recently reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. Born and raised in the Bronx, Cardi B's mother hails from Trinidad and her father is Dominican. In 2015, she joined the cast of VH1's Love & Hip Hop: New York for two seasons before leaving the reality show to focus on her music.
Now, Cardi B is slaying the hip hop and social media game (she has 10.7 million followers on Instagram) and is getting acknowledged by many other artists in the industry. Expect many more things from this gal!
Karla Souza
The How to Get Away With Murder star began her career in her native country of Mexico, where she debuted on the soap opera Verano de Amor. From there, Souza worked on a number of Mexican sitcoms and movies, including the box office hit Nosotros los Nobles and Instructions Not Included. The 31-year-old actress made the crossover into English-language TV in 2014 when she joined the hit Viola Davis-starring ABC drama. Since then, she's still found time to work on films back home and passion projects.
Souza recently told ET that she admires the work that Salma Hayek, Gael Garcia Bernal and Diego Luna did in their early careers while doing Mexican films for directors like Alejandro González Iñárritu and Alfonso Cuarón.
"That was the sort of golden years of Mexican cinema that I remember in school, studying to be an actor in London as these films were coming out," Souza expressed. "So I was extremely excited because there was a lot of vibrancy coming out of Mexican cinema."
Meanwhile, fans love Souza for not only being a talented actress, but also for being a proud Latina and standing up for what she believes in.
Camila Mendes
The Riverdale breakout, whose parents are Brazilian, identifies herself as an "American Latina," and in a recent interview withPeople Chica, spoke out about often hearing that she didn't "look Latina enough." "The fact is: I am Latina, so how are you going to tell me that I don't look Latina?" she expressed.
Fans love Mendes not only for her role as the raven-haired Veronica Lodge, but also for being relatable and raising awareness to stop girl-against-girl bullying. The 23-year-old actress even designed a T-shirt with Represent with the proceeds benefiting the Kind Campaign.
Mendes returns to our living rooms on Oct. 11 when the second season of Riverdale premieres on The CW.
Sofia Carson
The 24-year-old Colombian-American actress and singer had her breakout role in 2015's Disney Channel Original Movie, Descendants, where she portrayed Evie, the Evil Queen's daughter. Since then, Carson reprised her role in the musical's sequel, as well as starred in Adventures in Babysitting, Tini: The Movie and Cinderella Story: If the Shoe Fits. With more than eight million Instagram followers, this brunette beauty is also an advocate for We Day, the annual event that brings together thousands of teens to celebrate America's younger generations taking action on social issues.
With a booming career in music, TV and film, Carson is also one stylish gal, rocking the most classic, elegant and fashionable ensembles on and off the red carpets.
Jencarlos Canela
The Cuban-American actor and singer first gained fame by starring in Telemundo telenovelas like Pecados Ajenos (2007), Más sabe el diablo (2009) and Pasión prohibida (2013). Throughout his career, Canela, 29, has also released several Spanish-language albums, with his 2009 debut LP, Búscame, becoming Certified Gold and landing the number one spot on the Latin Pop Album chart. In 2015, Canela made his debut on English-language TV, starring in Eva Longoria's comedy, Telenovela, and becoming part of her social circle.
These days, Canela continues recording new music and actively giving back to the community, including raising awareness for relief efforts in the Mexico, Puerto Rico and many other countries that have been devastated by the recent natural disasters.
Eiza González
Before making her crossover to the U.S., the Mexican-born actress starred in the 2007 soap opera Lola: Érase una vez. Since then, González, 27, has paved her way into Hollywood, landing the iconic role of Santanico Pandemonium on the El Rey show From Dusk till Dawn: The Series in 2013. The actress and singer was also cast in Edgar Wright's action-film, Baby Driver, opposite Ansel Elgort, and has a few films in the works, including Highway and The Women of Marwen.
Currently, she's raising awareness for those affected by the tragic Mexican earthquake and raising money to help those in need.
Gabriel Chavarria
The 28-year-old Honduran-American actor made his acting debut in the 2007 drama Freedom Writers, before getting his big break on the Hulu series East Los High. Chavarria has slowly gained momentum in Hollywood, landing a lead role in the critically acclaimed and commercially successful War for the Planet of the Apes. Fans also saw Chavarria as Danny in Lowriders, starring Eva Longoria, and will next be seen in Hunter Killer, opposite Gary Oldman, Gerard Butler and Common, and in the TV movie Behind Enemy Lines.
Meanwhile, being a Chavarria fan also has its perks! The rising star treats them to frequent selfies on his social media pages. Can't complain!
Leslie Grace
Grace's Dominican heritage has everything to do with who she is and the music she creates. The 22-year-old singer, who is known for her bachata sound, first made waves with her bilingual rendition of "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow," which landed her on the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Tropical Songs and Latin Airplay charts, becoming the youngest female artist to do this.
"The appreciation for both my Dominican and American influences enabled me to create the fusion of music I perform today, which ranges from bachata to pop/urban sounds," Grace tells ET exclusively. The three-time Latin GRAMMY nominee has released two studio albums, Pasión (2009) and Leslie Grace (2013). She is now working on her third LP, which includes a more Latin pop sound than before, and her latest single, "Díganle," featuring Becky G.
"For the past two years I’ve focused on steadily growing as a person and artist, and channeled all of my experiences into writing in the studio," Grace shares. "I’ve had the fortune of collaborating with so many amazing songwriters, who I’ve learned from and created wonderful friendships in the process! I’ve definitely matured personally in this time and it’s reflected in my music. I’ve grown to feel much more comfortable and justified in expressing myself and being vulnerable in the studio."
As far as what Grace wants to accomplish in the future, the singer says she wants to try her hand at acting, and as a fashion lover, hopes to one day be able to design her own clothing life.
Richard Cabral
Cabral's personal story is what attracts fans and critics to his work. Defining himself as an actor, poet and storyteller, the Mexican-American artist now takes on projects that speak to his reformed life. A former drug addict and gang member, even landing behind bars, Cabral obtained a minor role on Southland before picking up roles on Chicago Fire, End of Watch and Lethal Weapon. In 2015, Cabral received his first Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie category for his role as Hector Tontz on American Crime.
Currently, Cabral hosts the Without Your Permission podcast with Jose Arellano, where they try to engage with their audience and talk about life and struggles. Next up, he'll star on the Sons of Anarchy spinoff, Mayans MC, as Johnny Cruz. He's also filming Windows on the World with Edward James Olmos and Ryan Guzman, and the thriller Breaking In opposite Gabrielle Union and Billy Burke.
