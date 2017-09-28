9 Inspiring Latino Designers Slaying the Fashion World

From the late, great Oscar de la Renta, to the sophisticated Carolina Herrera and the groundbreaking Manolo Blahnik, Latino designers have always had a place in fashion, contributing stunning works of arts that have been admired by many around the world. As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, which is recognized from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, ET is paying tribute to the generations of talented Hispanics minds who have enriched the creative arts.

Here are nine inspiring Latino designers who are currently slaying the fashion world!