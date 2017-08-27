9 Things You Didn't See On TV at the 2017 MTV VMAs: Bromances, Besties and Bodyguards
The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards featured some of the year's hottest artists performing some of their most popular songs, as well as some painfully awkward comedic sketches and genuinely heartfelt acceptance speeches.
But while viewers at home got to enjoy the best, worst and weirdest moments of the broadcast, those in attendance, at The Forum in Inglewood, California, got a look at a whole different side of things. From adorable friendships to awkward performances, here are just a few fun highlights of what you didn't get to see on Sunday VMAs telecast.
Backstage Buddies
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar looked like adorable besties after the "Shape of You" singer came backstage after his set and the pair embraced in a hug. The two were also very in demand when it came to getting their pictures taken with fans in the audience. Seemingly everyone in the amphitheater tried to chat and take selfies with the music superstars.
Everybody Loves Lorde
It was a tough night for the "Green Light" singer, who had to perform despite suffering from a terrible flu. But that doesn't mean she wasn't feeling the love. During a commercial break, while Lorde and host Katy Perry were standing on their marks apart from one another, they shared a cute moment as they pointed at each other and nodded supportively. After Lorde's performance -- which involved some very unique interpretive dancing -- Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown gave her a standing ovation.
Real-Life, Off-Screen Pals
Mel B and Heidi Klum walked the red carpet together -- where Mel rocked a particularly bold statement dress -- but once inside the venue, and away from cameras, the two seemed like actual friends. The America's Got Talent judges hung out throughout the night and even walked to the concession stand together for some refreshments.
Shocking Stage Stunts
Fifth Harmony pulled off one of the buzziest (and shadiest) moments of the night when they took the stage for a performance of "Angel," and jokingly threw a Camila Cabello stand-in off the stage as a dig at their former bandmate. What was a funny jab for viewers at home was, for a moment, a shock for the people in the crowd who gasped when the stunt went down, thinking it was an accident. When the joke became clear, the move drew a huge round of applause from those in the seats, including Hailee Steinfeld and Bebe Rexha.
A Cyrus Family Affair
The whole Cyrus family came out to show their support for Miley's return to the VMA stage. Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus turned out with Miley's sisters, Brandi and Noah, to cheer on the 24-year-old superstar during the low-key debut of her new single, "Younger Now." Tish ran on stage during break before Cyrus sang to give her little girl an air kiss, and the whole group danced and cheered during the performance.
Pink Perfection
Everything about Pink's VMAs presence was perfect, from her amazing medley to her touching acceptance speech when she was awarded the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. And the love she was radiating was being projected right back by everyone in the audience. During her tour-de-force performance, Chance the Rapper stood to record some of it on his phone, and both her set and speech got some of the loudest rounds of applause of the evening.
Perks of the Relationship
Pete Davidson and his girlfriend, actress Cazzie David, stepped out together at the event, and the Saturday Night Live star, who presented during the show, got the chance to introduce his lady to some of the night's biggest stars. While David is likely no stranger to celebs -- being the daughter of comedian Larry David -- she did have a fun time chatting with the likes of Ed Sheeran and Lorde.
A Little Help
Before coming out to introduce Logic's performance of "1-800-273-8255," singer Kesha needed some assistance from three people to help her walk out onto the stage and hit her mark while wearing her large, poufy, princess gown. It also appeared that the "Learn to Let Go" singer had a bodyguard on stage with her, who hovered quite a bit closer when she started reaching out to fans in the audience.
30 Seconds of Darkness
When Thirty Seconds to Mars debuted their new song, "Walk on Water," they performed on stage in front of thermal cameras to give the set a truly bizarre look. However, for the audience in the room, the stage was simply pitch black. While two giant screens showed those in the theater what TV viewers were seeing, it was hard to get as excited, considering they couldn't watch the real performance right in front of them.