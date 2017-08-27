9 Things You Didn't See On TV at the 2017 MTV VMAs: Bromances, Besties and Bodyguards

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards featured some of the year's hottest artists performing some of their most popular songs, as well as some painfully awkward comedic sketches and genuinely heartfelt acceptance speeches.

But while viewers at home got to enjoy the best, worst and weirdest moments of the broadcast, those in attendance, at The Forum in Inglewood, California, got a look at a whole different side of things. From adorable friendships to awkward performances, here are just a few fun highlights of what you didn't get to see on Sunday VMAs telecast.