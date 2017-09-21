9 Times Lady Gaga Got Super Real in Her Netflix Documentary ‘Five Foot Two’

3. On her feud with Madonna:

“The thing with me and Madonna, for example, is that I admired her always and I still admire her no matter what she might think of me. No, I do. The only thing that really bothers me about her is that I’m Italian and from New York so, like, if I got a problem with somebody, I’m gonna tell you to your face. But no matter how much respect I have for her as a performer, I could never wrap my head around the fact that she wouldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that I was reductive or whatever… No no no, like I saw it on f**king TV. Telling me that you think I’m a piece of sh*t through the media -- it’s like a guy passing me a note through his friend: ‘My buddy thinks you’re hot, here’s his…’ F**k you! Where’s your buddy f**king throwing up against the wall and kissing me? I just want Madonna to f**king push me up against the wall and kiss me and tell me I’m a piece of sh*t.”

4. On her struggles as a woman in the music industry:

“When producers, unlike Mark [Ronson], start to act like they’re the -- ‘You’d be nothing without me’ -- for women, especially, those men have so much power that they can have women in a way that no other men can. Whenever they want, whatever they want. The cocaine, the money, the champagne, the girls -- the hottest girls you’ve ever seen. And then I walk in the room and it’s like, eight times out of 10, I’m put in that category. And they expect from me what those girls have to offer, when that’s not at all what I have to offer in any way. That’s not why I’m here, I’m not a receptacle for your pain. I’m not just a place for you to put it.”

“The methodology behind what I’ve done is, when they wanted me to be sexy or wanted me to be pop, I always f**king put some absurd spin on it that made me feel like I was still in control. You know what, if I’m going to be sexy on the VMAs and sing about the paparazzi, I’m gonna do it while I’m bleeding to death and reminding you of what fame did to Marilyn Monroe, the original Norma Jean, and what it did to Anna Nicole Smith, and what it did to, yeah, you know who.” *

*After this conversation, Gaga tells the camera operator with a laugh, “You can use none of that footage.”

5. On her fashion evolution:

“I don’t need to have a million wigs on and all that sh*t to make a statement. I know that we want to elevate everything, I’m trying to elevate everything, but, like, I can’t elevate it to a point where I become Lady Gaga again. Because then it’s like, why did I even make this record?”

“Honestly, we’ve just seen me f**king glamorous for 10 years. It’s boring, it really is boring... I just want to have a uniform and I think my uniform should be a black t-shirt and black jeans and black boots. I just wear that a lot and we get versions of that made.” *

*Halfway through this conversation, Gaga removes her bikini top and continues completely topless. “Sorry, this is more comfortable."

6. On her fears about her health:

“Do I look pathetic? I’m so embarrassed. I don’t even know what a child birth will be like. … I think I can get pregnant, I just don’t know, what are my hips gonna do? I don’t f**king know. I’m not afraid of those things, like, getting pregnant and becoming older with the fans. I’m excited. I want to become an old rock star lady.”