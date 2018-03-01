A Look Back at the Most Stunning Oscar Dresses of All Time

The 90th Annual Academy Awards are right around the corner and with it, sensational fashion looks taking over the red carpet.

As we prepare for Hollywood's A-listers to dress to impress, ET takes a look back at the best and most unforgettable looks from the past years.

There definitely have been some memorable princess-inspired moments on the red carpet. Alicia Vikander won her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2016 in a canary yellow Louis Vuitton creation that gave off major Belle vibes, while Lupita Nyong'o also took home the coveted statuette in a Cinderella-like flowy Prada ball gown in 2014.

Meanwhile, some actresses ooze sex appeal at Tinseltown's biggest night of the year. Taraji P. Henson was a knockout in a curve-hugging velvet Alberta Ferretti dress in 2017, Jennifer Lawrence turned heads in a slinky red Calvin Klein gown, and who could forget Halle Berry's sexy sheer Elie Saab confection from 2002.

See all the glamorous looks in the gallery below.

The 2018 Oscars will air live from Dolby Theatre on Hollywood on Sunday, March 4, 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST on ABC.

