A Tattooed Sophie Turner Seduces a Stranger in First Clip From 'Josie' (Exclusive)

Sansa Stark, is that you?

Sophie Turner couldn't look less like her Game of Thrones character in the upcoming thriller Josie, in which she stars as a heavily tattooed stranger who rolls into town in her jean cutoffs and, in this exclusive first clip, seduces her reclusive next-door neighbor (Dylan McDermott) into doing her heavy lifting.

"Well, I'm just moving in here and Romero, I think that's his name, pointed to your door and said a big, burly, strong man lives in there and he'll help you out," Josie says, ditching Turner's English accent for a Southern twang. "So, how about it? Lend me a hand?"

Screen Media

Watch the trailer for Josie:

Here is the movie's official synopsis:

"The residents of a small, southern town are forever changed when the tattooed, sweet-talking stranger Josie (Sophie Turner) struts into town. Striking up relationships with a local young punk Marcus (Jack Kilmer) and her loner neighbor Hank (Dylan McDermott), she quickly becomes a hot topic of local gossip. But her true intentions for arriving in town are far more sinister when her dark past comes to light."

Josie is in theaters and On Demand on March 16.

