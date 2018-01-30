Aaron Carter Announces Tour, First Album in 15 Years

"Aaron's Party" is back.

Aaron Carter is set to release LøVë,his first album in 15 years, on Feb. 16, it was revealed on Tuesday.

"For me, it's all about the music. And if there is one lesson I've learned this [last] year, it's to not dwell on the past, but to live for the future," the 30-year-old singer said in a statement. "I am so grateful to my fans and look forward to sharing this deeply personal music which came from the inner core of my heart and soul."

And right after the album drops, Carter's heading out on tour. The list of dates starts on Feb. 22 in Teaneck, New Jersey, running through Kansasville, Wisconson, on March 16. See the full list of dates on his website.

Carter released "Don't Say Goodbye," the album's lead single, in December.

Last year, Carter opened up to ET about reconciling with his brother, Nick, after their public spat.

