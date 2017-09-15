Aaron Carter Avoids Recommended Rehab Treatment After ‘The Doctors,’ Releases Statement
Aaron Carter has a decision to make. The 29-year-old performer made an emotional appearance on The Doctorsin an episode that aired this week but was filmed last month. In the time since his taping, Aaron has been recommended to the Alo House in Malibu, California, to receive rehab treatment for his prescription medication use.
“He is yet to take those steps to go there,” Dr. Travis Stork said in a new clip updating Aaron’s fans on his condition. “He repeatedly tells me that this is what he plans to do, and he’s not going to do it for anyone else but himself. But Aaron also has a lot of things and reasons – I’m not going to use the word ‘excuses’ because that’s not what I want to use – but concerts, some legal things. The mentality is once I can get these taken care of, then I will go… Every day I hope that I hear from Aaron that he’s going. Only Aaron knows now what will happen with his future.”
Dr. Stork also noted that due to Aaron’s turbulent family life, his main support base is his fans on social media. Unfortunately that means he also sees the vicious online critics.
“The people who body shamed him, that hurts him even more than it would hurt the normal individual,” he explained. “I would just say, Aaron, we’re all still rooting for you. If you are a fan of Aaron’s, if you know Aaron, if you’re part of his support network, tell Aaron that it’s ok to do this for himself.”
A rep for Aaron tells ET, “Aaron is committed to working on his wellness and being the best person and performer possible. Whatever path he chooses to go down to better himself, he will do so privately and quietly. More than anything else, he is grateful for the constant support and love from his fans and he looks forward to a bright future.”
