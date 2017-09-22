Aaron Carter Entering Facility to Improve Health and Wellness: 'Only I Can Change My Life'

Earlier this month, Carter appeared on The Doctors -- the episode was filmed in August -- where he broke down in tears talking about his gaunt appearance and personal health. The musician also took a drug test, where he tested negative for both cocaine and meth. Though, Dr. Travis Stork did note that the combination of drugs that the singer did test positive for weren’t necessarily safe. "THC aka marijuana was positive," Stork said. "Benzodiazepines, Xanax, for instance...positive, it was also positive for opiates, hydrocodone."

“What scares me about that drug panel is that your sister [Leslie] perished from a drug overdose,” Stork also told Carter. “You have a mixture of benzodiazepines with opiates, which is how many people accidentally can die. These medications -- and I’m speaking now purely from the doctor’s perspective -- can be very, very scary.”

Carter noted that he takes those medications for his extreme stress and anxiety, but that he is trying to find other methods of dealing with his emotional problems. Following his appearance on the medical show, the singer was recommended to the Alo House in Malibu, California, to receive rehab treatment for his prescription medication use. At the time, Carter hadn't made a decision to seek additional help.

Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion