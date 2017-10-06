Aaron Carter Gained a 'Significant Amount of Weight' at Health and Wellness Facility, Source Says (Exclusive)
Aaron Carter has made progress with his health.
The 29-year-old singer checked out of his health and wellness facility on Thursday, though a source tells ET that he "gained a significant amount of weight" in the two weeks that he was there.
A rep for Carter tells ET that the singer left the facility after "several legal and personal matters arose that required his immediate and in-person attention. He is still very much committed to his wellness and will be continually working toward him being the best person possible."
According to ET's source, Carter, who flew back to Florida late Thursday night, was "extremely disappointed that he had to leave the facility." "He was doing very well," the source shares. "He gained a significant amount of weight and was getting stronger by the day."
The source says that Carter has told those in his inner circle that he will "continue working on his wellness, and after he handles these personal matters he will be figuring out exactly what that looks like.”
"Only I can change my life. No one can do it for me," Carter tweeted on Sept. 22, as a source confirmed to ET at the time that it was his decision to enter the facility.
"He wasn’t required to go or forced to go. It was 100 percent his decision," the source said. "Ultimately, what led to the decision was that he saw the impact his health was having on his life, both personally and professionally, and he couldn’t pretend these problems weren’t affecting his life."
Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion.