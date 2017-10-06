Aaron Carter Gained a 'Significant Amount of Weight' at Health and Wellness Facility, Source Says (Exclusive)

Aaron Carter has made progress with his health.

The 29-year-old singer checked out of his health and wellness facility on Thursday, though a source tells ET that he "gained a significant amount of weight" in the two weeks that he was there.

A rep for Carter tells ET that the singer left the facility after "several legal and personal matters arose that required his immediate and in-person attention. He is still very much committed to his wellness and will be continually working toward him being the best person possible."

According to ET's source, Carter, who flew back to Florida late Thursday night, was "extremely disappointed that he had to leave the facility." "He was doing very well," the source shares. "He gained a significant amount of weight and was getting stronger by the day."