Aaron Carter Involved in a Car Accident: 'Life Is Really Precious'
Aaron Carter was involved in a traffic accident on Monday night, a rep for the 29-year-old singer tells ET exclusively.
"Fortunately no one was injured. Aaron is fine and resting at home," the rep tells ET. The accident happened in St. Petersburg, Florida, not far from Carter's home.
The "I Want Candy" singer shared details about the unfortunate incident with his Twitter fans on Tuesday.
"Life is really so precious, I just got into a terrible accident and completely totaled my BMW M4," he tweeted. "I never meant to get into an accident as severe as this. I've ran into people before and honestly nothing compares to what happened today 😰. Thank you for all the support and love. Means a lot. Accidents happen. I'm just happy both of us were ok."
Carter also tweeted, "TBH this sh*t hurts, my arms hurt, my legs hurt. All my airbags went off, I broke my nose. This is f**ked up." He also responded to a fan who asked if he was OK, replying, "All of my airbags went off and I'm cut up all over, at least everyone survived and we're good."
The last few months have been quite hectic for Carter. In July, the singer was arrested on charges of DUI refusal, possession of marijuana less than one ounce and possession of drug related objects. ET spoke with Carter exclusively that same month, where he broke down talking about his arrest and the troubles he's had in the past.
