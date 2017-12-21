Aaron Carter Opens Up About Reconciling With Brother Nick After Public Spat (Exclusive)

Aaron Carter is opening up about his personal life.

ET's Nischelle Turner sat down with the 30-year-old singer in Los Angeles, where he shared the status of his relationship with his older brother, Nick, after the pair's public feud earlier this year.

"It's a brother thing. It really is just like that," Aaron says. "I love my brother so much. He's eight years older than me, so he's influenced me with a lot of different cultures and music and what he's picked up, so besides that, there's always going to be some sort of competition."

Fans saw tensions rise between the brothers in July, after Nick reached out via Twitter to support his younger brother after his arrest. Aaron, however, didn't appreciate his brother's words, criticizing him for not reaching out to him directly and accusing him of trying to "kick me while I am down."

In an interview with ET at the time, Aaron said that the two might never reconcile because there was "too much animosity" -- but now, he confirms he and Nick are on better terms.

"I mean, sometimes a birthday wish can change things," Aaron explains, noting that Nick publicly reached out to him to wish him a happy 30th birthday earlier this month.

You’re An awesome person bro! I’m always in your corner 💪🏻 https://t.co/x41fAChkX9 — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) December 7, 2017

The singer, who admits the death of his father, Robert, in May "didn't bring [my family] closer," won't be spending Christmas surrounded by loved ones, however. "I'm actually going to be doing charity work on Christmas Day," Aaron shares. "I like doing charity work, but I do want to spend time with my family, so it's a hard thing to deal with. I love my family, but I feel like with my life, doing more charitable things and being a philanthropist and doing good deeds is something I like to do."

"I talk to [my twin sister] Angel. I'm always talking to all my family, because they are my family. I've always tried to be a mediator," Aaron explains, again mentioning how Nick "is always going to be the boss," but admitting that he's "jealous" of his older brother's family.

"I'm so jealous. I want a wife and kid," he confesses, adding that he is thinking about adoption. "It really is my dream to have a family and continue what I'm doing, make music that's really good and have a basement where my little girls can come down and press on all my keys and stuff. [And I want] a beautiful wife."

Aaron, of course, split from girlfriend Madison Parker over the summer, after revealing that he's bisexual. And while he told ET it was a "tough time" for him, he was able to channel his heartbreak into new music.

"This song is about [Parker]," he says of his new single, "Don't Say Goodbye." "I never wanted to fully break up. It was just a tough time, that love stuff that we go through."

Aaron, who is about to release, LøVë, his first new album in 15 years, teased that the record will bring fans "on a little journey." "The titles of the songs and stuff, those are very meaningful things. Those are like writing in my diary, and showing it to the world," he explains. "Absolutely [this is my comeback]. I gotta work real hard. Always doing music, it's kind of insanity a little bit, but I gotta focus."

As for whether there's someone new on the horizon to inspire future songs, Aaron said he's "dating."

"Nobody knows her," he shares. "But actually, a lot of people know her."

